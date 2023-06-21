After a year of uncertainty, searching and intense training between two countries, former Lawrence High record-setter Jordany Volquez has finally found has his Division 1 college track home.
The 2022 Eagle-Tribune indoor and outdoor boys track Athlete of the Year will run track for Division 1 University of Connecticut (UConn) starting in the fall.
“I’m super excited to run at UConn,” said Volquez. “Words can’t describe how long I’ve been waiting for this opportunity. It means so much to me. It’s been a dream of mine ever since I started running track, and it’s crazy that now I’m really going to be living that dream of running Division 1 track and field!”
The road to Storrs, Conn., has been a winding one for Volquez, which included a pair of false starts with college track programs.
“What made UConn the program for me was the coaches,” he said. “I reached out to them and they were instantly interested. They weren’t playing around. They really wanted me on the team, and I took that into consideration. I want to be somewhere where I’ll be appreciated and not just be another athlete out there on a track.”
Volquez emerged as a Division 1 track recruit during a dominant senior year for Lawrence High.
In indoor track, Volquez won the New England title in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.31, setting the Massachusetts record and tying the New England record, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP.
He followed that up in the spring by setting the Eagle-Tribune area record in the 200-meter (21.18), running the second fastest 110-meter hurdles time in Eagle-Tribune area history (13.94) and setting a school record in the 400 hurdles (56.23) in his first time ever running the event. Despite battling the flu, he placed eighth in the 110 hurdles at New Balance Nationals (14.17).
Volquez was again named Eagle-Tribune MVP, an All-Scholastic, and received Lawrence High’s prestigious Cregg Medal, which — since 1917 — honors someone that’s excelled in sports and “upheld the reputation of Lawrence High School for honest, wholesome sportsmanship.”
But the search for a college track home took some time.
He initially committed to Division 1 North Carolina A&T, but re-opened his search after a coaching change. He then joined track power Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss., but left after a semester.
“The process was very hard,” he said. “It was very hard to find a coach and team that weren’t trying to give me false hopes.”
Volquez returned to Lawrence, then took his training to his family’s native Dominican Republic.
“I went to my parents’ home country in the DR where I was coached by two-time Olympic medalists Felix Sanchez,” Volquez said of the gold medalist in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2004 and 2012 Olympics. “That was amazing. “After that I came home again and started working on looking for somewhere to go for next school year.”
After an extensive search, Volquez fell in love with UConn track. He will be the second local athlete on the Huskies’ roster, joining former Pinkerton Eagle-Tribune All-Star jumper Joron Harrell, who is heading into his senior season.
Following a quick vacation, Volquez will be heading out to join the Huskies in a few weeks.
“I’ll be leaving for UConn on July 10 to start training and taking a couple of classes,” he said. “One of my goals is definitely helping the team out with points wherever I can and just having a good bond with my teammates and coaches. If I can do that, I know everything else will fall into place.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
