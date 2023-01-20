LAWRENCE — Some wins mean just a little bit more than others.
Lawrence High built a 12–point lead in the third quarter and held on for a 54-49 win over city rival Central Catholic, before a raucous, standing-room-only crowd at Memorial Gymnasium.
Senior guard Danny Reyes had 17 points to lead the Lancers but it was the 20 points from the LHS bench that proved to be the difference.
Sophomore Jonathan Ocasio had nine to lead the second unit, including a clutch 3-pointer down the stretch to help clinch the win.
“I think we have one of the deepest rosters in the state. I think that’s a big part of the success we’ve had,” said Lawrence Coach Jesus Moore. “We’re still having some trouble executing and we still lose focus at times, but the kids fought hard and did what they had to to get the win.”
Lawrence and Central Catholic came into the game ranked 1-2 in the MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings. The teams met last month in the Commonwealth Christmas Classic with the Lancers taking a 58-51 win.
“I’m pleased with the way our guys competed. They played hard. The first time we played them, I think we turned the ball over 25 or 26 times, I think we took care of the ball a lot better today,”said Central Coach Mark Dunham, whose team dropped to 8-2. “I have all the respect in the world for Lawrence, they’re so well-coached. We have a young team and to be where we are at this point in the season, I’m pleased.”
The rematch had all the atmosphere of a state championship game. With no JV game, the doors opened around 5:15 p.m, for a 7 p.m. tip and fans were already lined up. By the time the game began, the building was at capacity and the outside doors were locked.
With emotions running high, play was frantic and sometimes sloppy in the opening quarter, as both teams had trouble finding their game.
Lawrence (12-1) built a 24-18 halftime behind the play of Reyes and Ocasio.
Lawrence looked ready to turn the game into a rout in the second half, opening the third quarter with a 9-3 run to take a 33-21 lead.
Enter John Kelley.
Central Catholic’s 6-8 junior forward, whose father Steve was honored at halftime, came off the bench for the Raiders and caught fire from distance.
Kelley drilled three straight 3-pointers to spark a 15-5 Central run, cutting the deficit to 38-36.
Kelley finished with five 3s and a team-high 17 points.
Lawrence’s own big man answered. Senior forward Isaiah Ogunbare (10 points, 13 rebounds) scored on a hook on the lane, then made a steal leading to a layup by Nasiha Perez, and Lawrence took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Central Catholic sophomore Nick Sangermano had six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Raiders within shouting distance, but they never got closer than four points.
The two teams will meet for the third time, on Valentine’s Day, at the LHS gym.
