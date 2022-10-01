WESTWOOD -- The long trip south proved to be a tough one for the Lawrence High football team.
Xaverian Brothers High School built a 21-0 lead before its offense even hit the field and strolled to a 49-0 victory, pushing the Lancers to 0-3 on the year.
The Hawks ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown, blocked Lawrence’s first punt for the second score and then moved it to 21-0 with a pick-six.
The Lancer deficit moved to 28-0 with 2:31 left in the third and went to 42-0 at halftime, inducing a running-time second half.
Julian Rosario caught second-half passes of 25 and 12 yards to help give Lawrence its best scoring chance in the fourth. The Lancers’ only trip to the red zone ended on downs, though.
Quarterback Jayden Abreu was 10 for 22 on the night for 76 yards. Jadiel Gomez was the leading Lawrence rusher with 13 carries for 34 yards. The Lancers amassed just 116 yards of offense on the night.
Lawrence, which has surrendered 139 points in three games, looks to try again on Friday night, at home against Haverhill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.