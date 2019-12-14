ORLANDO, Fla. -- It was a gallant fight and run for the Lawrence Hurricanes 10U Pop Warner team, winning local, regional, state and New England titles.
Then they became one of eight Pop Warner teams to represent the best teams in the country, winning two games here over teams from New Jersey and Illinois before running into a buzzsaw in the title game.
Lawrence lost to the Palmetto Raiders, based in the Miami, Fla. area, 31-0.
It was the most points Lawrence allowed in a game this season, with 16 being the previous most.
Lawrence fell behind 12-0 after a two quick scores in the first five minutes, one off a fumble return. Palmetto also scored on a 70-yard run and later a hook-and-lateral.
Lawrence's offense, which had averaged close to 30 points, couldn't get it into the Palmetto red zone the entire day.
The Hurricanes finish the season with an impressive 14-2 record.
"This is something they will never be able to take away from these boys and coaches," said Lawrence Pop Warner athletic director Chris Morales. "This is just the beginning. We have a lot of good things going on with coaches, parents and the program is getting better and better every day.
"This was special not only for the kids, but for Lawrence," said Morales. "We are champions in Lawrence. And there is more to come."
We will have more on the incredible week in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.