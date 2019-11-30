LYNN – Lawrence 10U Pop Warner football continued its defensive dominance, spinning its ninth shutout of the season, 19-0 over Pomperaug, Conn. in the New England Championships at Manning Bowl in Lynn.
Damari and Dionair Leonardo both ran for touchdowns of 45 yards (Damari) and 25 yards (Dionai) to lead the Lawrence's offense.
Nathaniel Urena added a fourth quarter TD, rushing in from 25 yards, to cap the convincing win.
The Lawrence defense has not allowed a point in its last three games.
Lawrence improves to 12-1 and leaves on Friday for the Pop Warner National Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Story will be updated.
