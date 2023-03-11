LAWRENCE — All season long, the Lawrence Lancers boys basketball team captured the hearts of fans not only in the city of Lawrence, but the entire Merrimack Valley.
On Friday night, in front of a sold-out crowd, the No. 2-seeded Lancers had their season come to an end at the hands of No. 7 Newton North, 55-54, in the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
Despite Lawrence’s season ending short of the ultimate goal of a state championship, Lawrence High head coach Jesus Moore was incredibly proud of his entire team, top to bottom.
“I’ve seen people this year that I haven’t seen in forever,” said Moore, himself a former Lawrence High basketball star. “The pandemic affected everyone, but it especially hit our program hard. This season really uplifted our community, gave our people something to root for, and the entire city of Lawrence rallied around this team.”
Despite a 12-2 run to start the game for Newton North, led by 6-foot-8 big man Will Davis, Lawrence had a one-point lead at halftime.
But with 1:15 to go in the third quarter, Newton North turned a two-point deficit into an eight point lead, thanks to an 11-1 run led by Adam Landry. The Tigers never lost the lead, and the Lancers never stopped fighting.
Lawrence kept at it within reach with the season on the line, and with the rowdy crowd screaming in support. Danny Reyes and Braylin Castillo hit massive shots in the fourth to keep their squad in it.
With 56 seconds to go, Tyler Randall hit a deep 3-pointer, which looked like it would be the dagger, until Lawrence sophomore Jonathan Ocasio hit a nearly midcourt-logo 3-pointer to keep his squad within three, 46-43.
With their backs against the wall, Lawrence continued to foul the Tigers players, but Teagan Swint knocked down clutch free throws.
Joendy Rosario’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was good, but it was too late for the Lancers. The comeback fell just short, and Newton North held on to win by one.
Last season, the Tigers went all the way to the championship game, falling to BC High.
After a win over Lynn English this week, the Tigers — led by Jose Padilla — had nothing to lose heading into one of the hardest gymnasiums to play at.
Padilla, an Ithaca College commit, was held to only 10 points in the game, heavily defended all night by Marius Canery, who played in his final game for the Lancers.
For Canery and his seven other teammates that are seniors, this was one was heartbreaking for a team with aspirations to win a championship.
“We kept believing in this one, but a couple of mental lapses at the end killed us,” said Moore. “We have kids who lost a year due to COVID, we have guys that were frankly bad last year, that kept showing up and working to their best ability.”
