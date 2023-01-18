ANDOVER — After a tough loss against Worcester North at Emmanuel College on Sunday, Lawrence was determined to bounce back versus a hungry Andover team on Tuesday night.
Despite not having star guard Marius Canery in the first half, the Lancers did everything they needed to and defeated Andover 65-51.
Off the bench, sophomore Jonathan Ocasio was fantastic, totaling 12 points off of four threes. He provided the spark the Lancers needed without Canery.
“We all contributed, from the first person who went in, to the last person who went in,” said Ocasio. “Everyone went out there and gave it their all, and that’s how we got this win.”
The star of the first half for Lawrence was Isaiah Ogunbare, the 6-foot-8 forward who has continued to dominate all competition thus far this season.
Ogunbare finished the half with eight points, and finished the night with 15 points.
For Andover, without Ryan MacLellan once again, Chase Lembo continued to be a bright spot, finishing the game with 12 points.
Lawrence coach Jesus Moore was happy to see his team get the win over the always tough-at-home Warriors.
“Andover High is one of the hardest gyms to play at, dating back to even before I was a player,” said Moore. “Even now as a coach, no matter who we have, no matter how good we are, it’s always physical. Coach (David) Fazio gets them ready to play, they are very physical, and they force us to take tough shots.”
At halftime, Lawrence led, 35-27. Once Canery returned for the second half, momentum shifted for the Lancers, and they took over in the third.
Canery scored six in the third and nine overall in the second half, and he really provided the spark for a big Lawrence run, resulting in a 47-35 Lancers lead heading into the fourth.
The defense for Lawrence was phenomenal all night, forcing turnovers galore and making it very tough to score for Lembo and company.
The Lawrence fans showed up and were loud, and Ocasio is grateful for them.
“We love them, they are the best,” said Ocasio. “These are the best fans you could ask for, and throughout the season it will get better and better.”
With a rematch versus MVC rival Central Catholic coming up on Friday night, Coach Moore is ready for the challenge.
“They have a big ceremony at halftime for Steve Kelley, a longtime legend in Lawrence,” said Moore of the recently retired Lawrence Boys Club leader. “Central is going to be ready to play, they are going to be physical, we have to be on our A-game, and I think my kids are ready for the challenge.”
It’s safe to say that the place to be Friday night is at Central.
Lawrence 65, Andover 51Lawrence (65): Canery 4-1-9, Grunon 1-0-3, Reyes 1-3-5, Ogunbare 5-5-15, Perez 2-1-5, Gonzalez 2-1-5, Rosario 2-0-5, Ocasio 4-1-12, Luciano 1-3-5, Rosario 0-1-1.
Andover (51): Hardy 1-0-3, Palermo 1-0-2, Srinivasan 2-1-6, Lebrun 2-1-6, Hnat 1-0-2, Lembo 4-4-12, Beal 2-4-8, Ackerman 2-0-4, Tutweiler 1-1-3, Resendiz 2-0-5.
