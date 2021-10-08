HAVERHILL -- “It wasn’t good enough,” Lawrence High coach Rhandy Audate told his team, taking a knee in the end zone after the game on Friday.
The 41-12 win. The second half energy. The mental mistakes in the third quarter. The running back who didn’t get a first down, spiking the ball in frustration.
That was the message after Lawrence High rolled over Haverhill High.
“We’re not used to being a 3-1 or 4-1 team,” said Audate after his players headed toward the bus. “We’re not used to being ahead 41-6 in the second quarter. There are little things that we did, that looked like teams of the past. We need to be better.”
That being said, Lawrence was pretty good Friday night in a lot of areas beyond the scoreboard, converting four fourth downs, one 12 yards and another 21 yards.
And Haverhill’s offense, which had three turnovers and two big drops, couldn’t get any sustained drives going to make it a game.
Lawrence scored three touchdowns on its first 11 plays, with some keen and confusing formations and misdirection plays.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Abreu (10 for 16, 177 yards, 2 TDs) was on both in the passing game and running the confusing offense.
Abreu hit Janiel Herrera on a short pass that he turned up field for a 42-yard score on Lawrence’s first possession.
Jadiel Gomez ran 27 yards untouched for Lawrence’s second score before adding another 4-yard touchdown immediately following defensive lineman Michael Deleon’s interception of a screen pass.
“I was going to chase the quarterback, but he kept going back and back, so I played pass protection,” said Deleon, a 6-foot, 290-pound tackle. “He basically threw it in my direction and I caught it. I play basketball. I have good hands. And I just kept going and going toward the end zone. I really wanted a touchdown.”
Haverhill had the ball at midfield after the kickoff and three plays later freshman quarterback James Farrell threw a beautiful pass to J-Kwon Peguero for a 30-yard hookup and score, making it 20-6.
Any hope of making it a game ended on Lawrence’s next possession -- 8 plays and 92 yards -- with Abreu hitting the sensational Joenel Figueroa for a 25-yard strike.
Andy Medina added a 1-yard dive and Frendy Soler hauled in a halfback pass from Herrera to make it 41-6.
Haverhill's biggest play happened late in the fourth quarter when Tristin Naylor romped 75 yards before getting caught. Naylor (8 rushes, 100 yards) hauled in an 8-yard pass from Farrell to end the drive with a score.
“We believe in each other,” said Deleon. “We know we can play with anybody. We can beat anybody. We just have to stay focused. We’re having fun. This is the football we expected to play coming into the season.”
Lawrence plays Lowell High, the former Thanksgiving rival.
The Lancers learned a lesson in last week's humbling loss, 42-6, to perennial Division 1 powerhouse Xaverian.
“We have to clean up some things to beat the better teams, including those in the MVC,” said Audate. “I was tough on them after the game, because I believe in them. This was a huge win for Lawrence. I’m not going to lie. But we can’t lose focus. We are 4-1. That’s good. But it’s not good enough. That’s what I want them to understand.”
Lawrence 41, Haverhill 12
Lawrence (4-1): 28 13 0 0 — 41
Haverhill (0-5): 6 0 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
L — Janiel Herrera 42 pass from Jayden Abreu (kick blocked) 9:13
L — Jadiel Gomez 27 run (Kick blocked) 5:33
L — Gomez 4 run (Gomez rush), 5:18
H — J-Kwon Peguero 30 pass from James Farrell (kick blocked), 4:08
L — Joenel Figueroa 25 pass from Abreu (Figueroa pass from Janiel Herrera), 1:31
Second Quarter
L — Andy Medina 1 run (Exavier Gomez kick), 8:58
L — Frendy Soler 6 pass from Herrera (kick blocked), 5:10
Fourth Quarter
H — Tristin Naylor 8 pass from Farrell, pass failed, 2:15
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lawrence (31-147) — Medina 10-45, J.Gomez 4-40, Herrera 7-30, Figueroa 1-(-7), Abreu 3-13; Haverhill (14-117) — Naylor 8-100, Duy Tran 5-16, Farrell 1-1
PASSING: Lawrence — Abreu 10-16, 177, Herrera 2-2, 22 yards; Haverhill — Farrell 5-9, 68 yards
RECEIVING: Lawrence — Figueroa 4-72, Medina 2-20, Soler 4-58, Herrera 2-48; Haverhill — Naylor 3-24, Shawn Joubert 1-14, Peguero 1-30
