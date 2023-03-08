LAWRENCE — With a trip to the Division 1 Elite Eight on the line, the recipe was simple for Lawrence High.
Feed big man Isaiah “Tobi” Ognbare early, and feed him often.
“We usually try to feed me,” said Ognbare. “It’s up to me to deliver for my team. They weren’t sending extra bodies my way, which surprised me. I kept getting position and scoring. Tonight I was able to deliver for the team.”
The towering 6-foot-8 forward scored 21 of his game-high 29 points in the first half, and added 14 rebounds, as No. 2-seeded Lawrence pulled away for a convincing 67-47 victory over No. 18 Attleboro in the Division 1 Round of 16 on Tuesday night at Lawrence High.
The win sends Lawrence (22-2) to the Division 1 quarterfinals, where the Lancers will face No. 7 Newton North. The date and location are TBD.
“It’s very exciting to be going to the Elite Eight,” said Lancer senior Danny Reyes. “This is the first year in the playoffs for this group, and we’re trying to make a deep run. The confidence is high. We look at ourselves as the best team in the state, and we want to prove that.”
This marks the deepest tournament run for Lawrence since the 2017-18 season, when the Lancers advanced to the then-Division 1 North final, which is now the Elite Eight, falling to Everett. They also went to the North Final in 2011, losing to St. John’s Prep.
“We’re one step closer to our goal now,” said Ognbare. “Now we have to make sure we stay focused and do what we have to do to go all the way.”
Lawrence quickly went to work exploiting Ognbare’s massive size advantage against an Attleboro team that didn’t start a player over 6-foot-1.
On the Lancers’ first position, the big man went to the basket, took contact and sunk a lay-up. A possession later, he delivered a slick up-and-under move, then made the lay-in while being fouled. Then he added the free throw. By the time Attleboro called a time out with 3:02 left in the first, he had already scored nine points.
“He had a size advantage today, and I made sure our kids played inside-out,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore. “He was very efficient. He went to his go-to move over and over, and he was able to execute. Once he got going, and they kept playing him 1-on-1 in the post, I said, ‘We have to keep going to him.’ We wanted to take advantage of that. We like him 1-on-1 against anybody.”
Attleboro heated up to tie it 13-13 at the end of a quarter, but the big man once again took command.
Ognbare opened the second quarter by backing down his defender for a tough lay-up, then tossed in a pair of easy hook shots over the heads of much smaller defenders. He finished with 12 points in the second quarter alone.
“I never think about how many points I’m going to score, but I always try to be aggressive,” said Ognbare. “I would be lying if I said I expected to do that, but I definitely had a chip on my shoulder. Scoring (29) points feels really nice.”
The Lancers were rolling after halftime, with highlights including a nice steal and breakaway lay-up for Jonathan Ocasio, a nice physical hoop for Joendy Rosario and some strong work on the board for Ryan Grunon.
Lawrence will now look to carry that success into the quarterfinal matchup with Newton North.
“We’re so excited,” said Reyes. “We have to play Lawrence basketball. We have to play like we did today, and play for our team and city.”
Lawrence 67, Attleboro 47
Division 1 Round of 16
Attleboro (47): Justin Hanrahan 4-0-10, Connor Houle 3-1-8, Jaiden Outland 2-1-5, Hayden Crowley 4-0-9, Michael Beverly 2-1-9, Neo Franco 2-1-5, Lada Rodrigues 1-0-2. Totals 18-4-47
Lawrence (67): Isaiah Ogunbare 13-3-29, Danny Reyes 2-2-6, Ryan Grunon 2-0-6, Braylin Castillo 2-0-5, Marius Canery 1-2-4, Jonathan Ocasio 2-2-6, Joendy Rosario 2-4-8, Adriel Vasquez 1-0-3. Totals 25-13-67
3-pointers: L — Grunon 2, Castillo, Vasquez; A — Hanrahan 2, Houle, Crowley 2, Beverly 2
Attleboro (14-10): 13 10 11 13 — 47
Lawrence (22-2): 13 21 18 15 — 67
