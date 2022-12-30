NORTH ANDOVER – The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic is often a good indication of the local contenders for the upcoming Merrimack Valley Conference play.
This year's version that wrapped up Friday night at Merrimack College turned into a showcase for a likely state championship contender.
Lawrence capped off an impressive three-day tournament run with an easy 82-57 victory over Beverly at Lawler Arena, the third straight Christmas tourney title for the Lancers. While averaging 74 points in their three games, the Lancers outscored opponents by an average 19.7 points per game.
“We have our own goals internally,” head coach Jesus Moore said. “This was just knocking one of them down … We’re trying to build for a long run, for down the stretch and this is just a stepping stone.”
The Lancers defensive pressure is stifling the entire 48 minutes – a tribute to the squad’s amazing depth. On Friday, Moore used 13 players in the first 14 minutes and eight of them tallied at least two points in the opening half. By the time it was over, 12 players were on the scoreboard with four in double figures. Three different players led the team in scoring in each of three games.
“That’s when we’re at our best,” Moore said about using his bench. “We’re deep and I trust them. There are a couple guys who are still learning the system. But once those guys get it, that’s when we’re going to be really dangerous.
“The kids play for each other. They support each other, and they all work extremely hard. So, it makes it easy for me to play them.”
Beverly (3-3) appeared ready to hang early, taking a 16-10 lead with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter. But the Lancers proceeded to score the next 15 points and 32 of the next 38 for a 42-22 halftime lead. Lawrence held Ryder Frost (who had 57 in the first two games) and Dylan Crowley (50) to a combined 12 in the half.
“(Beverly) had a really strong first quarter,” Moore said. “They were matching us. I think (the Panthers) got a little bit tired and we just kept rolling in fresh bodies. Nasiha Perez came off the bench and did an amazing job on (Frost). He took him away and Braylin Castillo was on Crowley and took him away (in the second).”
Isaiah Ogunbare scored 11 of his team-high 15 in the opening half.
It was more of the same in the third as Ryan Grunon scored 10 of his 13 and Marius Canery scored six of his 14.
“With Danny (Reyes) in foul trouble, Marius Canery took over,” Moore said. “He was unbelievable scoring, distributing, rebounding and leading. I think that was his best game for us. His poise and presence were unbelievable.”
Beverly was paced by Crowley, who scored 24 two days after posting 33 against Andover in the semis and Frost. The Panthers will have a chance to atone for Friday’s loss in short order.
“They’re a lot better than us,” Karakoudas said of the Lancers. “They’ve been steamrolling everybody they’ve been playing. Tonight, was no different. They were definitely the better team tonight. We have a short turn around because they’re coming right back to us on Jan. 11 at home. We have one game in between. I don’t know if we can make that difference up that quickly, but we’ll do our best.”
