LAWRENCE –- Lawrence High has a new baseball coach.
The Lancers have tabbed 2012 grad Alberto Abreu to replace Julio Ramos this spring in the dugout.
“We opened the position up. We felt that Alberto was the best fit going forward for our program and decided to go in a different direction,” said Lawrence athletic director Brendan Neilon. “We appreciate and respect Julio’s contribution to our program over the years.”
Ramos took over under trying circumstances in 2021, following the cancellation of the 2020 season in the COVID pandemic.
The Lancers posted only two wins in the 2021 COVID-shortened season, choosing not to compete in the open MIAA State Tournament. Last year, Lawrence went 8-12 in the regular season, qualifying for the postseason due to strength of schedule. Lexington knocked off the Lancers, 7-6, in the Division 1 preliminary round.
Abreu, 28, is an adjustment counselor at the high school, who has spent five years in the program as a freshmen and JV coach.
“Alberto is a graduate of Lawrence High and a former player, who worked hard to gets his bachelor’s degree and just finished his master’s in counseling,” said Neilon. “He will be able to drive the message home to our athletes that the academic side is important and attainable to all our student-athletes.”
Abreu knows success on the diamond. He played a role on the 2011 MVC champion Lancers, who went 17-6 and reached the Division 1 North semifinals.
Getting the opportunity to lead the baseball Lancers is a dream for him.
“Everyone asks, how does it feel to be the head coach? I still get goose bumps when I hear that,” said Abreu. “I’m a baseball guy. I’m more than excited. I’m going to bring fire, bring passion and bring culture to the program.”
Abreu has already pieced together his staff, which is definitely Lancer-alum heavy.
Former Lawrence ace Michael Guerrero will be the varsity assistant/pitching coach. Dennis “DJ” Gonzalez will coach the JVs, and William Carrasco is the new freshmen coach.
“I feel like we need a little bit of structure, a little bit of harmony, a little bit of everyone on the same page,” said Abreu. “We’re looking to add discipline and a little more organization”
