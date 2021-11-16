The undefeated Lawrence Pop Warner U12 Hurricanes (10-0) will face off with the Dorchester Eagles in the EMass title game at Methuen's Nicholson Stadium on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.
It's been another historic season for the Hurricanes, who have outscored opponents 312-6.
Many of the players are returning players from the 2019 U10 team that ended up national runner-ups.
Many of the players have been playing together since the age of seven and the team’s success can’t be laid on just a handful of players, but on the entire team.
However, here are three players which have shown amazing improvements and development this year.
Jazavier Vasquez (RB, MLB) -- Team captain and anchor to a defense that has only allowed 6 points all season. He's shown tremendous football IQ and leadership. A leader on and off the field. He's a power runner on offense and third down conversion machine.
Jordan Colon (Center, RB, DT, LB) -- Leader of the offensive and defensive line, started playing football in 2019 and has become one of the area's best youth lineman, a perfectionist on the field and extremely hard working. He's shown his athleticism by joining Jazavier as another power back in the backfield.
Jizzah Herring (RB, DE) -- Jizzah has been the most improved player on the team, his lightning speed and aggressiveness have helped the Hurricanes lead the league in scoring and defensively has been a nightmare to opposing quarterbacks and running backs with numerous tackles for loss.
After losing the 2020 season to Covid-19 and not being able to use city parks to train, kids were stuck at home discouraged, not knowing when they would be able to take the field together again. Most kids stayed in contact and eager to make another run at the Pop Warner National Title. Once sports started to open back up the players joined and participated in other sports that were deemed safer like basketball and flag football.
With only one more year left in youth football, they have made names for themselves and the community of Lawrence.
