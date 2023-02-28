The dominant force in Merrimack Valley Conference boys basketball this year, Lawrence High also owned the postseason awards as voted on by the coaches this week.
Lancer senior Marius Canery, who hits the Division 1 state tourney averaging 17 points a night, earned the MVC1 Player of the Year. His coach, Jesus Moore, was named the MVC1 Coach of the Year.
Here’s a look at all the honorees:
MVC1 Player of the Year: Marius Canery, Lawrence, Sr.
MVC2 Player of the Year: Ryan Cuvier, Tewksbury, Sr.
MVC1 Coach of the Year: Jesus Moore, Lawrence
MVC2 Coaches of the Year: Steve Boudreau, Tewksbury and Anthony Faradie, Methuen
First Team All-Conference
Ryan MacLellan, Andover, Sr.; Markys Bridgewater, Central, Sr.; Joey Hart, Central, Jr.; Ryan Blagg, Chelmsford, Sr.; Isaiah Ogunbare, Lawrence, Sr.; Danny Reyes, Lawrence, Sr.; Javien Kirmil, Lowell, Sr.; Earl Pemberton Jr., Methuen, Jr.; Zach Wolinski, North Andover, Jr.; Jake Denney, North Andover, Sr.
Second-Team All-Conference
(Area Players Only)
Andover: Luka Palermo, Frosh.; Chase Lembo, Sr.; Rohit Srinivasan, Sr.
Central: Marcus Rivera, Sr.; Nick Sangermano, Soph.
Haverhill: Colin Snyder, Jr.; Jeremy Valdez, Sr.
Lawrence: Ryan Grunon, Sr.; Braylin Castillo, Sr.
Methuen: Isaiah Andino, Soph.; Ben Nkwantah, Sr.
