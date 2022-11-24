LAWRENCE — Julian Rosario has never backed down from a challenge, on the football field or off.
Currently listed as a running back on the Lawrence High football roster, Rosario — a four-year varsity player — has never blinked when he’s been moved all around the field, even asked to play quarterback this fall when star Jayden Abreu went down.
It’s that same fierce dedication that’s allowed Rosario to rise to the top 25 academically in his Lawrence High senior class, sporting a 4.2 grade-point average and already enrolled in classes at Merrimack College.
So despite the mammoth challenge of facing state powerhouse Central Catholic on Thanksgiving Day, Rosario isn’t about to back away from a fight.
“It’s really never discouraging facing Central,” said Rosario. “But it always is a great challenge for us, knowing Central’s amazing ability. We’re a team that will compete and go four quarters with anyone on Friday nights — and taking on Central on Thanksgiving is no different regardless of what they do the rest of the season.”
Rosario and Lawrence High will look to shock to the Massachusetts football world, when the Lancers (2-7) take on Central Catholic (9-2) in their annual Turkey Day rivalry on Thursday (10 a.m.) at Lawrence’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“The team and I are really excited this week to play Central,” said Rosario. “The past few weeks, we’ve built a scheme for us to move the ball and do it effectively, so I’m sure we’re ready to use this formula versus Central.
“A win this year would mean a lot to everyone on this roster, coaches and players included. It’s been a difficult year, but the way we’ve finished this year off has been great, and a win in this game would just top everything off.”
The Lawrence coaching staff is certainly thankful to have had Rosario on its roster the last four seasons.
“He is such a dedicated, hard-working kid,” said Lawrence head coach Rhandy Audate. “He has stepped up for us time and time again, including at quarterback when we needed him. and he’s such a smart kid, already taking college classes.”
While he’s technically a running back this year — he threw a 2-point conversion in last year’s instant classic win over Andover High — Rosario says his job is ever-changing.
“My role on the team is whatever we need that week,” said Rosario. “They call me a Swiss Army knife, I can do it all. Whatever the team needs I could do it. I’m a competitor and that’s exactly what I’m going to do regardless of the scenario or position.”
That even meant playing quarterback when star Abreu went out with a leg injury, and the original backup was already hurt.
“It was definitely something we as a team weren’t prepared for, but I knew what time it was and I knew what needed to get done,” said Rosario, who threw a TD pass to Frendy Soler against Lowell. “I needed to give our team a chance to win. When I started playing football I was a quarterback, but through time I shifted more into an athlete.
“No one really came to me and asked me to (play QB). It was more like everyone knew it was going to be me. The challenges that we faced was definitely the amount of availability we had in the depth chart. With injuries and suspensions it was tough on a day-to-day basis seeing who we had available and seeing who was consistently going to do the right thing and make plays.”
Rosario also plays defensive back, and is even the Lancers’ No. 1 punter.
“With the mental part of playing defensive I can say I have an advantage since I’m a quarterback. I kind of know what is going on in a quarterbacks’ head like noticing how many high safeties or see if we move on motions as well as notice small tendencies they have, with things like this I feel like I’m at an advantage and it’s just communicating to my teammates about what I see.
“Punting’s pretty fun. There’s not much that goes on. I just try to put our defense in favorable situations throughout the game. I feel like the biggest challenge in punting is definitely punting against the wind. I feel like no matter how hard you kick it the ball doesn’t end up going anywhere.”
Rosario has caught increasing attention from college football programs, and will start the recruiting process after takes on Central.
“The goals I have for the game is definitely scoring a touchdown, which would be great to happen on my last game,” he said. “I want to some passes defended and maybe even a interception, but most importantly for us to come out victorious.”
