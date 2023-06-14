HAVERHILL — In early 2022, Jairo Vasquez began a six-month sentence at Middleton jail.
A year later, he’s an All-American.
The Northern Essex Community College baseball sensation, who led the nation in earned run average and struck out nearly two batters per inning, headlines a group of four Knights named to the NJCAA All-American team.
Vasquez and third baseman Anthony Marcano, of Boston, both sophomores, were named to the first team.
Pitcher Tristan Ciampa, of Wilmington, and first baseman/designated hitter Richard Matos, of Boston, were named to the third team.
Vasquez, who was named the Pitcher of the Tournament at the World Series, was 8-0 on the year, averaging 16 strikeouts per nine innings.
“Unbelievable competitor,” said NECC coach Jeff Mejia. “His maturity was elite. He wants to be the guy and leads by desire and example.
“Jairo had an unbelievable tournament. He’s like a pro level pitcher, which is his goal. We’re hoping for a few tryouts with Independent League teams, hopefully playing out by late June. I think he has what it takes to pitch at the next level.”
Marcano, a World Series All-Tournament Team selection, is also in that discussion. He recently committed to finish his college career at Div. 1 UMass Lowell.
He was among the national leaders in several categories including on-base percentage (.637), slugging percentage (1.000), batting average (.482) and 13 home runs. In fact, two of his homers at the World Series keyed two wins.
“Absolutely has pro potential,” said Mejia. “He’s a winner. He was as good as anybody at the World Series. Can’t say enough about him and his play. He can play anywhere in the infield. Honestly, he didn’t have one bad game this year. That’s consistency.”
Ciampa, who is headed to Div. 1 St. Bonaventure in the fall, was special this year, finishing with 10 wins and a 2.48 ERA.
“He’s got as much passion as anybody I’ve coached,” said Mejia. “St. Bonaventure is a great place for him. Their coaching for pitchers is great there. I’m looking forward to seeing Tristan take him game to another level.”
Matos, who batted .394 and ranked seventh in the country with 73 RBI, has as much raw power as Mejia has seen.
“I’m talking about pros, too,” said Mejia. “He can flat-out hit a baseball. and the ball carries like no other. I’ve seen some of the pro guys at Red Sox Spring Training. Matos can hit the ball as far as anyone.”
NECC finished the season with a 38-8 overall record and a third-place finish at the NJCAA World Series in their ninth all-time appearance on the national stage. It was the third top three finish for the program and best since 2016 when they finished as World Series runner-up.
