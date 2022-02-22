Each and every time Lawrence's Jordany Volquez settles into his starting blocks, his vision is clear.
"It's the same every race," he said. "I want to win, and I expect to win every time I go out and compete."
So far this winter, that's exactly what Volquez has done in the 55-meter hurdles.
Regular season -- undefeated.
Invitational meets -- unbeaten.
Merrimack Valley Conference Meet -- Champion.
Division 1 State Meet -- Champ.
Now, Volquez will look to take down the best throughout Massachusetts, when he competes in the Mass. All-State Track Championship on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
There is, after all, nothing Volquez enjoys more than facing the best of the best.
"I can't wait to take on that level of competition," said Volquez, who was an All-Scholastic and Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring after winning the All-State title in the 110 hurdles.
"I've been running against myself this season. It's going to be great to run against guys that are running the same times I am. It makes me rise to a different level of competition. When I take on great runners, I get pumped, and I end up running better times than I ever could have."
The top seed Saturday is his archrival Easton Tan, a Princeton-bound senior at Winchester High who ran a 7.39 early this season.
Volquez owns the Lawrence High records in both the 55 hurdles (7.45), set during a multi-meet at Phillips Academy this winter, and 110 hurdles (14.08, second best in area history) set at the 2021 Division 1 North meet.
"I want to go out (at All-States), win and bring the title home to Lawrence," said the North Carolina A&T recruit. "I always want to represent my city in a positive light. It brings me great joy to win championships for Lawrence."
Returning to Lawrence, finding track
After spending his early years in Lawrence, Volquez and his family moved to New Jersey in the summer before fourth grade. They remained in the Garden State before moving back to Lawrence before eighth grade.
"I liked New Jersey," said Volquez. "It was very different from Lawrence. But when my mom told me she thought it was best for us to move back to Lawrence, I wasn't opposed to it. At that point, I hadn't discovered my love for track."
Volquez tried track for the first time as a freshman at Lawrence High
"I was playing football for Lawrence and, like so many other stories, I tried track to stay in shape," he said. "Soon I realized I liked track better than football. I started out running the 300, but around mid-season my coaches decided I should try hurdles. I wasn't great at first, but I was good enough that I wanted to keep working at it."
Hurdles star
What does Volquez love most about the hurdles?
"Hurdles is a different kind of rush," he said. "Not many people can hurdle. It's a really tough event. You need speed and agility, and you have to have a different level of focus. You can't panic. There's no other way to put it -- I love it."
It didn't take long for Volquez to establish himself as a star. In his freshman outdoor season, he placed third at the Division 1 East meet in the 110-meter hurdles (14.90) and ran on the 4x100 relay that was fourth at All-States (43.50).
As a sophomore indoors, he placed second at Division 1s (7.56) and third at All-States (7.51). But his track career was then put on hold when COVID-19 cancelled his sophomore outdoor season and junior indoor season.
"It made things super tough," he said. "When we came back last spring, it was hard to relearn everything. I had to get that muscle memory back, and it took a lot of work and time to get back into my groove."
He returned strong enough to win the All-State title (14.10). Now, he wants to do the same this winter and spring, before taking his talents to college track at Division 1 North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C.
"I visited UConn and Pitt (University of Pittsburgh), but the A&T coaches showed me a different kind of love," said Volquez "Coach (Duane) Ross is a former Olympic hurdler (2004 Athens Olympics), and it doesn't get any better than learning from an Olympian. He is an amazing coach and person."
