Everything seemed to be stacked against Jordany Volquez heading into the 110-meter hurdles final at New Balance Nationals.
The recent Lawrence High graduate was still battling the lingering effects of the flu, which he fought throughout preparation for the event, and a controversial decision to reinstate a disqualified runner bumped him from the fastest heat shortly before the race was about to begin.
But nothing was going to stop Volquez from making a smash to close out his high school career.
Volquez shook off those obstacles and blazed to an eighth-place finish in the championship (top tier) 110 hurdles race in 14.17 at the New Balance National Track Championship at the University of Pennsylvania's famed Franklin Field.
"Overall I feel good about my performance," said Volquez. "It feels good to finish eighth in the country. I wanted to place, and I felt ready. My time could have been a little bit better, but it was fun and and I'm happy with the finish.
"This was my first trip to Nationals since freshman year. This time, it was a very different experience. Going to the University of Pennsylvania, making the finals, being introduced and placing made it a very different trip. It was humbling and was a very memorable experience."
But the build-up to the 110 hurdles National finals was anything but enjoyable for The Eagle-Tribune area's all-time leader in the event (13.94 at All-States).
"I ended up getting sick," he said. "I had the flu. But there was never a thought of not competing. Sick or not, I was going to compete regardless. This was too big a meet to pull out. I drank a lot of tea and took some medicine to get it out of my system. It didn't really work until the finals. I just kept working and kept a positive attitude."
Arriving at Nationals still dealing with the flu, Volquez finished 13th in the preliminaries (14.12) and ninth in the semifinals (14.14), earning him a spot in the fastest heat in the finals -- or so he thought.
"A kid who got DQed was reinstated, and that bumped me out (of the fast heat)," he said. "I ended up running against just one other guys in the finals (in their own heat), which was frustrating.
"I was supposed to be in the ninth lane in the finals, right next to the Nationals winner, a (runner) from Maryland. I know that I would have run a faster time if I was running against the champion. I know I would have run a better race against that competition, instead of just one guy. But I am proud of running a fast race, given the situation. And it was exciting to place, running outside of the best heat."
Lawrence coach Bill Meuse was impressed by the work of his star.
"Jordany showed how great of a technician he is,"said Meuse. "His work ethic for the past four years has truly paid off over the last indoor and outdoor seasons. As a staff and a program we can't be any prouder. He has grown into such a great young man and we are thrilled that he has been able to enjoy the success he has worked extremely hard for."
Nationals wrapped up a record-setting track career for Volquez. He set a school record and finished second in Eagle-Tribune area history in the 110 hurdles, behind just Methuen's Jeff Baker (13.87 in 1985).
Volquez set the Eagle-Tribune area record in the 200 (21.18 at D1 States) this spring, topping Haverhill's Alex Mayhew (21.71 in 2013). In the winter, he was Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP, after winning the New England title in the 55-meter hurdles (7.31).
Now, he will enjoy some down time before turning his attention to college track. He was committed to Division 1 North Carolina A&T, but recently decommitted and is now exploring his options before making a final decision.
"I'll take a quick break, maybe a month, for some much needed rest," he said. "Then I'll start ramping it up and getting in shape for college track. I'll get back at it in August and start grinding again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.