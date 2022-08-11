One of the fastest athletes in Eagle-Tribune area — and New England — history has chosen where he will begin his college journey.
Lawrence’s record-setting hurdler/sprinter Jordany Volquez — a two-time Eagle-Tribune boys track MVP — will kick off his college career at track power Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi, as he continues to build his Division 1 college recruiting resume.
“Hinds has very strong track program,” said the 2022 Lawrence High graduate. “I decided it would be a perfect place for me to grow as a track athlete, while also saving money and working towards getting as close to a full scholarship as possible when I transfer to a four-year college.”
Hinds has a history of developing track stars. In recent years, the school has produced 2016 Olympic gold medalist Jeff Henderson (long jump), 2021 NCAA Division 1 national champion Terrance Laird (100/4x100 relay) of LSU and University of Florida star 110-meter hurdler Kurt Powdar.
“Hinds brings in a lot of athletes, and sends them to the Division 1 world,” said Volquez. “They get you ready, get you a good offer and send you to a Division 1 school. They really crank out Division 1 college athletes.
“I’m super excited to go down there, get better, showcase when I can really do and represent my city of Lawrence and the entire state of Massachusetts well.”
As a senior, Volquez earned Eagle-Tribune boys track MVP after setting the region’s record in the 200 meter (21.18) and running the second fastest 110 hurdles time in area history (13.94). He was also 2022 Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP after winning the New England title in the 55 hurdles (7.31).
Volquez originally committed to run at Division 1 North Carolina A&T. But those plans changed after A&T’s coach, Duane Ross, accepted the University of Tennessee job.
While exploring other college options, a coach from the University of Alabama recommended Hinds.
“I was talking with the sprint coach from Alabama, thinking of going there as a walk-on,” said Volquez. “We had a conversation, and he really guided me to Hinds. He said it wasn’t because of my talent level, but more to do with the transfer portal, and that all of their scholarship money was committed to other athletes.”
Volquez said his desire to avoid student loan debt also played a major role.
“It really wasn’t a tough decision,” he said. “I didn’t want to walk on or take less (scholarship) money than I think I am worth. I didn’t want to finish college with a lot of debt. I could have walked on at a school, but it’s a huge gap in money. I would have to take out $50,000 to go to school. That’s not smart debt if I can earn a scholarship. I can save money then, in a year, transfer.”
Volquez plans to leave for Mississippi on Aug. 11, and knows he’s in for a change. Raymond, Miss., has a population of 1,933, compared to Lawrence’s population of nearly 90,000.
“I think it’s going to be something different,” he said. “I’ll have to get used to it, but it’s nothing I can’t handle. I think that it will benefit me in a lot of ways. I’ll go down there to a small town where I can focus on running, and can run all year thanks to the warm weather.
“I’m excited to get down there and start my college career. I want to succeed academically and athletically, get a few championships, then continue my career at a Division 1 school.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
