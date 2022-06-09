NORTH ANDOVER – Senior Charlie Dean had five goals and two assists, as North Andover breezed past Westford Academy, 17-5, in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Tournament, Thursday evening at Joe Walsh Field.
Senior Oliver Litster and junior Patrick Roy added four goals each for the 10th seeded Scarlet Knights, who broke open a tight game with seven goals in the second quarter.
Ryan McCarthy had a goal and two assists to lead No. 23 Westford (11-7-0).
North Andover (15-4-0) will have a much tougher task in the Round of 16, when it must travel to Franklin to take on the No. 7 Panthers (13-5).
“We’ve got a tough Franklin team next, but I think they’re very beatable. We just have to keep working hard and stay focused,” said North Andover Coach Steve Zella. “I know their face-off kid is really good, so we’re going to have to have an answer for that. And they have two attack men who are very, very good.”
North Andover led wire-to-wire against Westford. The Scarlet Knights were crisp with their passes in the attack zone and played a tight, physical game on the defensive end. This was despite a two-week layoff leading up to the tournament.
“We had a lot of time off. We’ve been practicing at 4:30, 5 in the morning, to fit it in with all the senior activities going on, graduation, prom,” said Zella. “We keep practice competitive and intense, without killing them. But the offense pushes the defense hard and the defense pushes the offense.”
North Andover dominated the first quarter, taking a 2-0 lead on goals by Dean and Litster. Westford answered with a goal by Luke Fremault on a sensational individual effort. But North Andover added a goal by Roy in the final minute to take a 3-1 lead after one quarter.
That lead could have been far larger, had it not been for the play of Aiden Peterson. The Westford goalie had five saves in the first four minutes of the game (14 overall), including tremendous stops on bids by Jake Lins (goal, assist) and Jack Ferullo (goal, 2 assists).
But North Andover’s superior speed and strength quickly wore down the visitors. Leading 4-2, the Scarlet Knights ramped up their attack and scored six over the final eight minutes of the second quarter, including two in the final minute, to take a 10-3 lead into halftime.
A key factor was North Andover’s dominance in the face-off circle. Led by Ean LaRochelle, the Knights held an 8-2 advantage on faceoffs in the second quarter and a 17-7 edge for the game.
“We got them in transition, I think we had better athletes between the lines,” said Zella. “We got some really big wins at the faceoff X . Ean LaRochelle, Charlie Dean and Tyler Fay were absolute dogs on the faceoff wins.”
North Andover opened the second half with four straight goals to build its lead to 14-3. The run featured an outstanding individual effort by junior long stick Brayden Bethel, who made a clean steal in the attack zone and walked in alone to beat Peterson for the goal.
About the only flaw in North Andover’s win was the time they spent shorthanded. The Scarlet Knights, who play an aggressive, physical defensive style, were whistled for six penalties, leading to three power play goals by Westford.
“We try to stay out of the penalty box but the kids play hard, they play aggressive,” said Zella. “Sometimes they are protecting their teammates. Sometimes a penalty really isn’t a penalty, it’s just a good, hard play.”
