BOSTON — One of the first things Justin Turner did when he arrived in Boston four days ago for the first time as a full-fledged member of the Boston Red Sox was go to T.D. Garden for a Boston Bruins game.
Of course he did.
Remember, this was the same dude who took a 94 mile-per-hour fastball directly to the side of his mouth, needing 16 stitches and only 13 days to return. A total Patrice Bergeron move.
While four days on the new job is much too early to name a “captain,” as a replacement after Xander Bogaerts free agent exodus, I think we’ve potentially found the “Next Guy.”
I’m talking about the guy who will answer to the Boston media through thick and mostly through thin.
Captains/leaders, though, aren’t made after a few weeks of spring training and a weekend into the major league season, but signs are there.
Why is this important? It’s Boston. It’s baseball. and Bogaerts was a stud in that department.
One of Turner’s favorite players to watch early in his career?
“Dustin Pedroia,” said Turner. “Loved the way he played.”
Good answer.
The 2023 Boston Red Sox are, as constituted, a bit disjointed with so many new, key faces. and others, that were here the last year or two, in roles they’ve never had before.
There is nothing disjointed, though, about the 38-year-old Turner.
Amid the chaos of the first two games, which played more like slo-pitch softball slugfests, Turner was a “quiet” 4-for-8.
In reality, none of at bats were quiet. He had two hits and a walk in the three comeback innings – sixth, eighth and ninth – in the opener.
In the win on Saturday, he two hits in the three crooked number comeback innings.
Yesterday, it was a loud 1-for-4, also adding a walk. In fact, his best barrel of the weekend was a deep out to centerfield.
“We thought he was a good fit in a number of ways,” said Red Sox President Chaim Bloom. “He’s a veteran from a very good Dodgers franchise. He gives us power at DH and can play first base. He checked those boxes for us.
“The other thing is he’s one of the best clubhouse guys in the league,” said Bloom. “He’s a winning player.”
Turner is an interesting guy. He’s an L.A. guy through and through, having grown up in Lakewood, Calif., just over 20 miles from Dodger Stadium.
He attended the local Div. 1 school, Cal. State-Fullerton, where his stats were good – .324 career – but his role as a member of a three-time College World Series participant, including one title (2004), was taken into consideration.
He was drafted by the Reds, traded as a minor leaguer to the Orioles before being picked up on waivers by the Mets.
Three steady years as a role player on the Mets, playing second and third base, earned him a free agent deal with hometown team, the Dodgers, in 2014.
His winning ways continued with the Dodgers, starting while they won eight of the last nine N.L. West divisions, getting to two World Series.
“My family were big Dodger fans. Big,” said Turner. “It was always a ball going to the stadium. It’s an amazing place, like a shrine, history all over the place.”
Which was a perfect segue.
“And this place? It’s even more historical, an older shrine,” said Turner, sitting in front of his locker stall in the Red Sox clubhouse. “You think of the greats that have played here, even recently. You can feel the intensity. Personally, I love it.”
While Red Sox Nation has been playing the “under” card when it comes to expectations, Turner said he wouldn’t sell this team short.
“I like the makeup of the club, I really do,” said Turner. “Chaim (Bloom) did a nice job bringing in guys with experience. and then you complement that with guys that have been here, that understand the history, with other talented young players. I understand it’s early, but I like this group.”
With Bogaerts gone, there is definitely a void in the clubhouse. That will need some time to figure out, including “W’s.”
“I don’t know if [Justin] has anything to prove because his career has been solid,” said Cora. “But I know he’s enjoying this, the whole thing, not only being a Red Sox. This is the best sports city, probably the best in the [United] States. [Going to a] Bruins game, that’s the first thing he did … Smart individual.”
Leaders usually are.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
