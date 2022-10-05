ATKINSON, N.H. — There is a tradition at Andover High.
Noah Farland and Jack Simms, both seniors, know it and have experienced it all too well.
Good golf.
In fact, very good golf.
The Golden Warriors are perennial contenders in the golf-rich Merrimack Valley Conference and, well, for good reason.
Two of the area’s top private courses, Andover Country Club and Indian Ridge Country Club, reside less than a few miles from the school.
And the two Andover High senior captains realized that the fall of 2022 was their time to make sure everybody knows it.
Andover was coming off a “down” 8-6 year in 2021.
And 10 matches into this season, Andover improved to 9-1, with an 18-2 win over Central Catholic yesterday at the Raiders’ difficult “home course advantage,” Atkinson Country Club.
While both are four-year starters, Farland (6-3) at No. 1 and Simms (7-1-1) at No. 3, this year is different than the rest.
The first two years as underclassmen they were basically along for the ride on back-to-back MVC championships, including a second-place finish in the Division 1 North final in 2019 and undefeated 10-0 record in the shortened COVID season in 2020.
They were in the back, somewhere around No. 8 and 9, for most of those two successful years.
“We realized this was our year,” said Farland, 18. “I play a lot of golf all-year round. I love this style, the team aspect and match play. It’s different. But it’s fun.”
Farland spent four months from late February to early June of 2022 living in Port St. Lucie, Fla., taking on-line classes, hoping to improve his golf game so he could play in college.
It worked.
“It was awesome,” said Farland. “I’d get up early for schoolwork and then hit the course at 10 (in the morning) and practice until 6:30 (at night).”
Soon, he’ll be going on a recruiting visit to Rollins College, the same school were ex-Andover High legend Rob Oppenheim starred.
Simms is hoping to play golf in college as well, probably at the Division 3 level.
“This is by far my favorite sport,” said Simms, who is 6-foot-3. “And nothing is better than playing on a team. We are all very close.”
Three other seniors have been big contributors, according to coach Dave Fazio, including two-year starter Jacob Accardi (No. 5), three-year starter Brendan Carroll (No. 6) and “our closer,” Jack Gruenburg, who plays at No 9 or 10.
Simms noted that every player on varsity committed to worker harder this summer than ever before.
Fazio has had players maybe better than Farland and Simms, but they rank among his all-time best when it comes to leading the younger players in the program.
“As a coach in any sport, leadership is the most important aspect an athlete can bring,” said Fazio. “Watching Noah and Jack come from being at the end of the pack, to the top, is one thing. But their character, the way they carry themselves is what is special to me.
“That’s how a program likes our can rebuild almost every year,” said Fazio. “The young kids watch guys like Noah and Jack, and it makes my job so much easier. They are like coaches. I love them.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.