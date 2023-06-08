EXETER, N.H. — Make no mistake about it. The Exeter High boys lacrosse team threw nothing but proverbial haymakers at Pinkerton Academy on Wednesday night.
The Astros just never buckled.
Third-seeded Pinkerton survived a furious Blue Hawks second-half barrage behind some clutch work in goal by Tyler LeBlanc, and ousted No. 2 Exeter, 13-12, in the Division I State Semifinals.
The 15-5 Astros will now challenge top-seeded Bishop Guertin – who else? – in the D-I championship game Sunday (2:30 p.m.), right back here at Bill Ball Stadium.
For those keeping track at home, it will be the 11th championship meeting between the two-time defending state champion Cardinals and the Astros.
“My mentality is obviously to just keep my head blank, don’t try to remember what happened last time, whether I saved it or not,” said LeBlanc, who was saved by the cross-bar then under tremendous heat came up with the stop of his life seconds later, all in the last minute of play. “I just try to keep my head completely clear, not what happened last time.”
The formula for success has been nearly flawless, especially of late.
“Ty’s been great … I can’t say enough about him,” said Pinkerton coach Steve Gaudreau. “I’m a Tyler LeBlanc guy regardless of his performance but it certainly helps when he’s standing on his head out there.”
Pinkerton would lead this one at every juncture. Human battering ram Michael Uber would crack a 5-5 tie late in the first quarter, and the Astros would take that advantage into the second.
Matt Feole added two in the second and it was 9-6 at the break and then 11-10 after three.
But down 11-8, the Blue Hawks scored twice in the final 68 seconds of the third, carrying all the momentum into the fourth.
“Once we got that three-goal lead (in the second half) we settled a little bit,” said LeBlanc. “We have some really resilient guys. We have the ability to stay right in the fight. Even when it got close, even if we gave up the three-goal cushion, we have a really strong-willed group of guys. “
Faceoff phenom Cole Frank put Pinkerton up 12-10, and Exeter answered.
With 5:39 left in someone’s season, the score was 12-12.
Feole netted the eventual game-winner with 4:22 to go, on a great find and feed from Ryan Lynch, but there was time to play and plenty of tense moments.
“We didn’t take care of the ball. We took some poor or ill-advised shots, at the end, we kind of got away with it by the skin of our teeth,” said Gaudreau. “We’ve got a senior group of kids, they’ve worked hard. In a high-level game, you’re going to be forced into mistakes, and certainly we got out of our stuff. At the end of the day, when we needed plays to be made … When he needed that goal, Ryan found (Matt Feole) back side. I’m proud of our guys.
“At 12-12, they didn’t quit. You come into a game like this, you know you’re going to have to deal with adversity. We knew we would have to deal with adversity. We knew they were going to force us into some bad plays. We talked about how we would respond. You’re going to get punched, how will you respond? We responded when it counted.”
Feole finished with four goals and a pair of assists. Frank scored three times, while Lynch, Ricky Wong, Joey Gallo and Ben Quintilliani all had singles.
