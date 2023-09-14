ANDOVER — What may have been the best advice Andover’s Connor LeBrun has ever received in his athletic career came courtesy of Golden Warriors football coach E.J Perry — way back in fourth and fifth grade travel basketball.
“He told me to burn my hockey skates,” said LeBrun with a laugh.
With all due respect to hockey, the football field seems to be treading the Andover High senior quite nicely.
LeBrun opened the 2023 season in tremendous fashion last week, returning a punt 82 yards for a touchdown, then intercepting a pass and running it back 34 yards for a score in the Golden Warriors’ 40-7 blowout of Shrewsbury.
Now, the shutdown cover cornerback will look to lead Andover to its second straight win to open the season, when the Golden Warriors welcome Chelmsford to Eugene V. Lovely field on Thursday (7 p.m.)
“Everyone on the team is very excited to return to the field and show everyone all the hard work we have put in,” said LeBrun, who is also a guard on the basketball team. “This past Sunday was a great team win, and I believe everyone is happy with the result of the game. I am confident in our team’s ability to win week in and week out. I don’t think there’s any reason for our team not to be even better than we were last year when we were MVC champs.”
After a stress fracture in his back derailed his sophomore season, LeBrun is now in his second season as a starting defensive back for Andover, earning All-Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 first team honors last season (50 tackles, two interceptions.)
“Connor is the best cornerback in the MVC,” said Perry. “He really came on the scene last year after the injury his sophomore year. Defensive coordinator Shawn Theriault immediately noticed his athletic ability, speed and instincts that would make him the perfect cornerback. We love that he still comes to practice with that same chip on his shoulder. Connor never leaves the field without the last word.”
LeBrun certainly had that last work against Shrewsbury, with a couple of accomplishments that were a long time coming.
The punt return touchdown was his first since the eighth grade, and the interception return score was the first of his football career.
“On the punt return, I was able to find the seam that my teammates created and run through it at full speed,” he said. “I felt a rush of adrenaline the second I saw nothing but green grass ahead of me.
“On the interception, I was just sitting in a flat zone, was reading the quarterback, and was able to slip under the crossing tight end to make the play. There isn’t a better feeling than celebrating in the end zone with my teammates.”
The 6-foot, 175-pound LeBrun was also tasked with covering 6-foot-4, 260-pound Shrewsbury tight end Cooper Ackerman, who has committed to play football at UConn.
“He covered Ackerman like a blanket, not allowing him a catch,” said Perry. “He deflected two passes and stole a bullet over the middle intended for Ackerman for his pick-6. Shrewsbury had a plan to hit Ackerman for big gains, and LeBrun just would not allow it.”
While Andover had a shutout when LeBrun and the starters left the game on Sunday, LeBrun is never one to be satisfied.
“Playing defensive back takes a lot of discipline and hard work,” he said. “We have put in many hours trying to perfect our technique. I like how there is always room for improvement on the technique of being a defensive back. There is always something I can work and get better at no matter how well I might have performed.”
He’s hoping Sunday was just the start of a special senior season for the Warriors.
“Honestly, I want an experience that I will never forget,” he said. “I made many friendships and memories that will reside with me for the rest of my life. I look forward to go further than that, and bring a state championship back to Andover.”
NORTH ANDOVER HITS THE FIELD
The wait is finally over for North Andover football.
A week after most Massachusetts teams opened the season, North Andover will finally hit the field for the first time in 2023, hosting Beverly (0-1) on Friday (6 p.m.)
The Scarlet Knights’ game was cancelled a week ago, as scheduled opponent Dracut dealt with nearly having to cancel its season due to low numbers.
“Finally game week!” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/defensive back Zach Wolinski. “(Assistant) coach (Matt) Cerullo said it the best. We’ve been locked up in a cage, and on Friday night, we’re going to be unleashed! We’re so pumped to go out Friday night in front of our home crowd. That’s what it’s all about — playing in front of your community, with a full stadium.”
North Andover has non-league tune-ups this Friday and next week (at Marblehead), before huge MVC matchups against Chelmsford, Methuen and Lawrence the next three weeks.
“The dogs are finally being let out of the cage,” said Knight Mike McNaught, “and we’re ready to shock the state.”
CENTRAL FACES BRUTAL TASK VS. PREP
It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire for Central Catholic football.
A week after falling to 2021 Division 1 state champion and 2022 runner-up Springfield Central, the Raiders will face another massive test — traveling to 2022 Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep on Saturday (1:30 p.m.)
“We did not play Central Catholic football against Springfield Central last week,” said Central defensive back Jaxon Pereira. “We know we can play better than that, and we will Saturday against Saint John’s. We know what we are capable of. We just need to play with more heart and confidence.”
The Central vs. Prep rivalry has been one of the hottest in Massachusetts in recent years.
Heading into the 2021 state tournament, the Eagles had beaten the Raiders five straight times, including twice in the North finals. Central had won 38 straight against other opponents.
Central Catholic snapped that skid in the 2021 state semifinals, crushing St. John’s 35-12.
Central then beat the Prep 17-7 in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, only for the Eagles to earn a 28-7 win in the Division 1 semis, on the way to winning the state title.
The Raiders are now looking for an upset on Saturday, against the No. 2-ranked team in the Massachusetts. Central is ranked No. 9.
“Coming off a bad loss, we’ve been grinding and we’re going to come out with the win on Saturday,” said Central defensive back/receiver Mason Bachry.
