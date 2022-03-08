After locking down another hard-fought state tournament victory, Andover boys basketball coach Dave Fazio summed up the win in a few words.
"It's all about defense!" said Fazio. "It all started with the defense tonight. We held a very good team to 44 points, and that's very impressive."
Behind that crushing defense, and dominant low-post performances by Aidan Cammann and Logan Satlow, No. 3-seeded Andover topped No. 14 Winchester 57-44 in the Division 1 Round of 16 on Monday night at the Golden Warriors' Dunn Gym.
Andover (20-2) will next host the winner of Wednesday's matchup between No. 11. Wachusett (17-4-0) and No. 6 Taunton (19-2-0) in the Round of 8 (quarterfinals) on either Friday or Saturday.
"We're excited to be home one more time," said Fazio. "We played gritty defense tonight, and we had four players score in double figures, which I'm very happy about. Rohit Srinivasan, Lincoln Beal and Danny Resendiz killed themselves on defense. They played terrific."
On offense, the Golden Warriors were again led by their two bigs. Cammann finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Satlow tallied 14 points, 12 rebounds and one block. Richie Shahtanian added 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
But for most of Monday night, Winchester (16-6) would not go quietly.
With 5:10 to go in the second quarter, a pair of Winchester free throws made it 20-20. But Shahtanian knocked down a long 3-pointer, then Satlow grabbed a key rebound to set up Shahtanian for a corner 3.
Resendiz then put the exclamation point on Andover's 10-0 run when he stole the ball at midcourt, broke towards the basket and threw down a one-handed slam dunk. It was the 6-foot-2 forward's second dunk in as many games.
The Red and Black rallied to make the score 39-31 early in the third quarter. But Ryan MacLellan fired a beautiful pass to Cammann for a reverse layup, then Satlow added a 3-pointer.
Winchester cut the lead to 45-40 midway through the fourth quarter. But Cammann sunk a layup, off a pass from Satlow, hit the ensuing free thrown, then knocked down a jumper to stretch the lead to 10 points again. Srinivasan and Satlow made key free throws down the stretch to ice the win.
"The last two games, Aidan has gone down to the block in the second half and done yeoman's work," said Fazio. "MacLellan (10 points) did an unbelievable job at point guard. He didn't have any turnovers, and ran the team so well. Richie made some big 3's and Logan played very well."
The Golden Warriors will now have to wait until Wednesday to find out their net opponent.
"We just want to win one more game three times," said Fazio. "That's our focus. We also want to give our seniors a win in their final game at Dunn Gym."
Andover 57, Winchester 44
Division 1 Round of 16
Andover (57): Ryan MacLellan 4-1-10, Richie Shahtanian 5-1-15, Rohit Srinivasan 0-1-1, Danny Resendiz 1-0-2, Logan Satlow 5-3-14, Aidan Cammann 6-3-15, Lincoln Beal 0-0-0. Totals 21-9-57
3-pointers: Shahtanian 4, Satlow, Maclellan
Winchester (16-6): 14 11 8 11 — 44
Andover (20-2): 16 18 8 15 — 57
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.