The tremendous track talent in our region was on full display again this winter.
From the Merrimack Valley, to the best in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, to taking on the entirety of New England, Eagle-Tribune area athlete dominate their way to gold medals at every step.
From perennial standouts like North Andover’s Ryan Connolly, Andover’s Ashley Sheldon and Pinkerton’s Jordan Wheaton and Briana Danis to breakout stars like Methuen’s Darwin Jimenez, it was another years for the record books.
Here’s a look at the top champions from the 2023 spring season:
NEW ENGLAND CHAMPIONS
Darwin Jimenez, Methuen — In just his second year running track, the Ranger senior was absolutely unbeatable in the 100 dash. He won the 100 titles at New Englands (10.66), Meet of Champions (10.66), Division 1s (PR 10.61), MVCs (11.00) and Andover Boosters (11.00). He added 200 titles at MVCs (22.24) at the Ottaviani Invitational (22.27).
Jordan Wheaton, Pinkerton — The multi-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star was at her best this year as a senior. In the 100 hurdles, she won her first New England (14.60) and Meet of Champions (14.46) titles and repeated as Division 1 champ (14.53). She also anchored the 4x100 relay that was fourth at New Englands (48.69).
MEET OF CHAMPIONS CHAMPS
Ryan Connolly, North Andover — The five-time Eagle-Tribune track/cross country All-Star showed why he’s a Division 1 college recruit. He won a Massachusetts Meet of Champions title in the 800 (1:54.11) and Division 2 titles in both the 800 (1:53.38) and mile (4:21.37). At MVCs he won the mile (4:22.88) and 4x800 (8:18.31).
Briana Danis, Pinkerton — The Granite State must be relieved to finally have Danis off to UNH track. Someone else will finally have a chance in the discus. Danis won her third straight discus titles at both N.H. Meet of Champions (138-11) and Division 1s (122-1), and placed second at New Englands (PR 140-9). She also won the Meet of Champs title in the shot put (35-1.5).
Ryan Swenson, Andover — It was a major breakout season for the senior pole vaulter. He won titles at Meet of Champions (14-0), Division 1s (14-0), MVCs (14-0) and Andover Boosters (12-6). It was a huge leap after placing sixth at Division 1s as a junior.
DIVISIONAL CHAMPS
Bella Colizzi, Salem — After placing second a year ago, the Blue Devil senior was determined to make this her year. She delivered, winning the shot put at Division 1s (34-6.5). She was also fourth at Meet of Champions (33-9.75).
Ethan Belongia, North Andover — Another breakout pole vaulter was this Scarlet Knight junior. He won the title at Division 2s (11-6), was second at Andover Boosters (PR 12-6), third at MVCs (11-0) and eighth at Meet of Champions (12-0).
Veralie Perrier, Central Catholic — After winning the Division 1 long jump title during indoor season, Perrier was back at it in her favorite event — the pole vault this spring, winning the Division 2 title (PR 11-0). She also won the MVC title in the long jump (17-9.5) and was second in the pole vault (10-6).
Macy Daigle, Central Catholic -- Just over a year after trying the high jump for the first time, the junior won titles at Division 2s (5-6), MVCs (PR 5-7), Andover Boosters (5-4) and MSTCA Division 2 Relays. She also placed third at Meet of Champions (5-4) and ran on the MVC champion 4x400 relay (4:13.04).
Ashley Sheldon, Andover — Soccer might be No. 1 in her college plans, but Sheldon delivered a heck of an end to her high school track career. At Division 1s, she won the high jump (5-6) and was third in the triple jump (36-7.5) and the 100 hurdles (PR 15.15).
Lily Brown, Andover — The former gymnast has certainly taken to pole vault well. She won titles at Division 1s (10-6) and MVCs (PR 11-0). She placed seventh at New Englands (10-9).
AND DON’T FORGET
Methuen might be graduating the fastest male in the state, but they are returning an athlete that’s on the verge of becoming the state’s fastest female.
Just a freshman, Lauren Quarm won the MVC (12.64) and Andover Boosters (PR 12.42) titles in the 100 dash, and was second at Division 1s (12.44). She was also sixth at Division 1s in the 200 (PR 26.27).
It was another big spring Andover senior Molly Kiley. She was third in the mile (5:03.66) and fourth in the 2-mile (10:50.13) at Division 1s after winning the mile at MVCs (5:08.96). Fellow Golden Warrior senior Neil Chowdhury, a 400 runner, won the Andover Boosters title (49.89), was second at Meet of Champions (49.44) and eighth at New Englands (49.87).
Eagle-Tribune boys indoor track MVP Natanael Vigo Catala was second at Division 1s in the 400 (47.82).
Phillips Academy sophomore sensation Tam Gavenas ran a 1:59.46 in the 800, a 3:55.47 in the 1,500 and a 9:05.35 in the 3,200.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.