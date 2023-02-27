The Merrimack men’s hockey team has entered uncharted territory.
After Saturday’s win over UMass Lowell, the Warriors hit the 20-win mark for just the second time in the Hockey East era of the program (33 years). The Warriors also locked up at least third place in standings, guaranteeing them their best Hockey East finish in the program’s history.
The last two weekends solidified Merrimack’s spot as a Hockey East contender. Not bad, considering in early February, it looked like a familiar second-half swoon was going to torpedo a promising season.
Longtime Merrimack fans had seen the script play out before. A hot start — Merrimack was 13-4 at the break — only to suffer through a second-half collapse.
It looked like that was happening again in January. Merrimack lost to Brown and tied Yale, two teams ranked near the bottom of the national Pairwise rankings. Then Northeastern swept the Warriors in a Hockey East series, and they lost the top spot in the Hockey East standings.
But the veteran group — there are 12 seniors and grad students — was not defeated. After a bye week, the Warriors came back and have been the beneficiaries of back-to-back weekend sweeps. The Warriors swept Boston University last weekend and this weekend the Warriors swept valley rival UMass Lowell.
“Our team definitely does really well when we keep it simple,” said defenseman Mike Brown. “We just kept talking about going north, and we knew if we did then we’d be fine. We have plenty of guys who can score, like (Matt) Copponi, (Alex) Jefferies, and (Ottoville) Leppanen have all the skill in the world, so they’ll score goals.”
Jefferies, Copponi, and Leppanen have been Merrimack’s top line all season. After a brief time apart, they were reunited against BU and have once again established themselves as one of the top trios in the league.
“It’s been great being back together,” said Jefferies. “I feel like we got back to our game. We kind of lost it for a few, but we’re back and it’s fun to play with them. We’re playing really well together.”
The top line has been terrific, but it’s Merrimack’s depth that has made the biggest difference. The Warriors are the only team in Hockey East to have three forwards with at least 12 goals. Jefferies and Copponi are two of those players, and senior Ben Brar is the other (he has three goals in the last three games).
On top of that, Merrimack’s energy line of Jordan Seyfert, Mick Messner, and Ryan Leibold has provided not only a ferocious forecheck, but some offense on top of it. That line has four goals in the last four games.
“I know that they’re going to play the game north and they’re gonna play the game physical,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “Ryan Leibold and Mick Messner are two heavy, heavy players. Seyfert brings a ton of energy and he can beat anyone wide.”
Merrimack has won the season series against eight out of nine league opponents. If the Warriors beat Vermont next Saturday, it will become nine out of 10. That’s never happened before.
The depth up front, and the play of Hugo Ollas and Zachary Borgiel in net, have the Warriors feeling like real Hockey East contenders.
“I feel really good about the way our goaltenders are playing,” Borek said. “We’ll have some tough decisions moving forward but it’s good to have those tough decisions.”
Merrimack kept pace with Boston University and Northeastern, both of whom won on Saturday night.
The Warriors will enter the final weekend of the regular season one point behind BU for first place and one point ahead of Northeastern for second place. Both of those teams will play twice next weekend and the Warriors will host Vermont in one game.
