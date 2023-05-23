HAVERHILL – These team gatherings for college tournament announcements and seedings are usually filled with drama and excitement.
There wasn’t much of that here inside the auditorium of Building C on the Northern Essex Community College campus in Haverhill.
But NECC, 35-6, went through that on Sunday when it clinched a National Junior College Athletic Association Div. 3 World Series berth, beating Kingsborough (N.Y.) Junior College two straight games, both 5-2, in the best of these district championships.
Instead, there were a few, small pockets of cheers when NECC saw it would be a No. 5 seed heading to Greenville, N.C. for Saturday’s first game at the World Series.
NECC faces Joliet (Ill.) Junior College (38-23), the No. 4 seed, at 7:15 p.m.
Don’t let the 23 losses fool people, said NECC head coach Jeff Mejia. Joliet is a perennial national contender.
“They open their season in Texas playing Division One teams,” said Mejia. “So the record isn’t going to be great. They play the best of the best. They are going to be a tough out, just like everyone will be, including us.”
Mejia was hoping for a slightly better seeding, maybe No. 3, but realizes it probably won’t happen until a New England school, like NECC, wins a national championship.
“That’s our goal. It’s always been our goal,” said Mejia.
NECC is making its second consecutive appearance in the World Series, and 9th all-time as the Northeast District Champion.
An opening round win would move the Knights into the winner’s bracket where they would face the winner of top seeded Gloucester (N.J.) and eighth seeded St Cloud Tech (Mn.). Win or lose, NECC will playing on Sunday.
Offensively, NECC has been led by the Boston tandem of Anthony Marcano and Richard Matos, along Cooper Smith (Bloomington, Mn.). Marcano leads the group batting at .480 while Smith is checking in at .429 and Matos as .421. Marcano has contributed a team leading 11 home runs to go along with 50 RBI’s. Matos leads the teamin RBIs with 68 and added 10 home runs. Smith and Matos have a team high 51 hits on the season.
On the mound, the Knights are third nationally in team earned run average at 3.40 and a trio of sophomores lead the way in Jairo Vazquez (Lawrence), Tristan Ciampa (Wilmington) and Jagger Iovinelli (Huntington Beach, Ca.).
Vazquez currently leads the nation in earned average at 1.06 and his 112 strikeouts rank third nationally and first among pitchers in the World Series, while his 16.89 strikeouts per nine innings rank second.
Ciampa is the team leader in wins with 10 andenters the post-season with a 1.44 earned run average and 71 strikeouts.
Iovinelli enter the post-season with a 2.21 earned run average.
