The real National Football League playoffs open this weekend. Last week’s prelims … I’m sorry “Super Wild Card Weekend” … separated the chaff from the wheat, and we are now down to the eight non-pretenders.
Eight teams. Six monster quarterbacks — forgive me, Daniel Jones and Brock Purdy. Four mega-clashes on tap this week.
And since my preseason pick for the Super Bowl was Tom Brady over the Chiefs, it’s time to reassess, recalibrate and reconfigure what is about to play out over the next month, culminating with Super Bowl LVII out in Arizona on February 12.
To be honest, with no Brady in the mix to once again defy logic, the playoff picture is certainly muddled.
There are certainly cases to be made, to different extents of course, for seven of the eight teams. With all due respect, the Giants have zero chance of survival. None, nada, zip.
If I was a “power rankings” kind of guy, the eight would be: 1. Chiefs, 2. Niners, 3. Bengals, 4. Bills, 5. Eagles, 6. Cowboys, 7. Jaguars, and 8. Giants.
But the playoffs aren’t about algorithms, they’re about passion and momentum, and, above all, gagging under the pressure. No computer program can gauge that.
With not just the spread sheet, but the human factors involved, let’s do some quick analysis on the final eight as we head into the Divisional Playoff Weekend.
Kansas City
Why they’ll win: They are a dynasty without multiple rings if that makes any sense. The Chiefs have gone 2-2 in the last four AFC title games. Getting there isn’t enough, and coach Andy Reid knows that better than anyone. The most consistent factor in football right now is his Chiefs.
Why they won’t: The heat is certainly on. KC has been a consensus No. 1 — at least in the AFC — all season. They are the team with the target on their backs.
The Gamebreaker: It would be easy to say QB Patrick Mahomes or tight end Travis Kelce. Those two are givens. Mahomes is 8-3 in the playoffs with 28 TD passes and seven interceptions. Holy Moly. But the real game-changer here could be rookie running back Isiah Pacheco. If he averages five yards a carry, like he did in the regular season, the Chiefs will be mighty tough to stop.
Key on ‘D’: With all due respect to Aaron Donald, Chris Jones might be the defensive tackle in football right now. Can the All-Pro season, with 15.5 sacks, translate in the playoffs? We get to find out.
San Francisco
Why they’ll win: The midseason addition of Christian McCaffrey might go down as the biggest trade in football since Herschel Walker went from Dallas to Minnesota. The Niners can hit you from all angles, on both sides of the football. It’s clearly the deepest and most complete roster in the game right now, outside of the QB spot.
Why they won’t: The bubble bursts on rookie QB Brock Purdy. The kid has been sensational, unbeaten in six starts with a team that has scored 34.8 points per game. But playoff pressure is different. He handled Seattle, sure. Let’s see if the kid can get it done against a real team, when he absolutely has to.
The Gamebreaker: Too many to count. Tight end George Kittle, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, McCaffrey, et al.
Key on ‘D’: Nick Bosa’s edge game is as good as it gets. He has 34 sacks over the last two years. For those keeping score at home, that’s an average of one every game.
Cincinnati
Why they’ll win: Joe Burrow and Co. have made an absolute mockery of the “Super Bowl loser’s hangover” argument. The Bengals opened the year 2-3 and looked destined for a “bounce” year. Instead, they just cranked up the heat and have rolled since mid-October. Cincy hasn’t lost since Halloween in Cleveland. Nobody’s hotter. and you can make the case that nobody is potentially more explosive.
Why they won’t: Once in the last seven games have the Bengals cracked 30 points — and that happened in sunny Florida. Cincy’s road to a Super Bowl return goes through Buffalo and Kansas City, and neither resembles Miami Beach this time of year. Joe Mixon and the running game have been invisible. One-dimensional offenses often fail in January.
The Gamebreaker: Burrow. Plain and simple. He can beat you in so many different ways. and he plays with the confidence of a multi-time Super Bowl champ.
Key on ‘D’: Left corner Eli Apple. He’s so hit or miss. Apple has had days where he looks invincible. Most of the time, he’s more of an invitation to grab huge chunks of real estate. If he comes to play, the Bengals are mighty tough defensively.
Buffalo
Why they’ll win: Destiny, the rallying around Damar Hamlin and one of the elite passing combos in football — Josh Allen to Steph Diggs.
Why they won’t: You hate to ask this question about a team that plays home games in a snow globe but is Buffalo truly tough enough? Allen is, sure. But can they slow anyone down inside? They haven’t proven that yet, not in the last two years anyways.
The Gamebreaker: Diggs. Why quibble? When Allen needs a big play, he sends the football in Diggs’ direction. Usually good things happen. In three seasons with the Bills, he has 338 catches for 4,189 yards and 29 TDs. He averaged 5.5 catches, 82.5 yards and one TD in six playoff games with the Bills as well. In a word, he’s money.
Key on ‘D’: Corner Tre’Davious Whie. Is he back to 100 percent from his ACL? If he is, the two-time Pro Bowler legitimizes a Bills’ defense that has to dedicate at least a safety to stopping the run game.
Philadelphia
Why they’ll win: QB Jalen Hurts was not on the injury report this week, which means this offense — the most devastating in the game over the first 15 weeks of the season — is back to full speed.
Why they won’t: This is a very scheme-oriented offense. That simply obliterated average defenses. San Francisco and Dallas can both play defense, though. There has to be some doubt as to whether it translates in the playoffs.
The Gamebreaker: A.J. Brown. Changed the dynamic in Philly the second he stepped on the practice field. He grabbed 88 balls for 1,496 yards and energized his running mate Devonta Smith as a legit No. 2.
Key on ‘D’: Corner Darius Slay. He’s a legit lockdown guy, one of the best in the game. Stay away from Slay or you pay.
Dallas
While they’ll win: Tampa Bay did Dak Prescott a favor. Instead of pressuring him, they gave the shaky Cowboys QB all day to realize that he’s actually pretty good at the game of football. Did Todd Bowles awaken a monster? If he plays well, the Cowboys are legit Super Bowl contenders.
Why they won’t: Mike McCarthy is a sideline disaster waiting to happen. You need to be able to win close games in the playoffs. Dallas can’t.
The Gamebreaker: CeeDee Lamb. The receiver is a chain-mover and big-play talent all in one. One of the most underrated players in the game.
Key on ‘D’: Linebacker Micah Parsons was back to his own unblockable self last week. Keep it simple Dallas and turn the kid loose.
Jacksonville
Why they’ll win: This franchise survived the disaster that was Urban Meyer and has lived to tell about it and prosper. Who’s hotter than the Jags, who’ve won six straight and seven of eight? Ride the wave, baby!
Why they won’t: Winning at KC and at Cincy/Buffalo would be a colossally tough road to conquer.
The Gamebreaker: Trevor Lawrence. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. A thousand times, I’m sorry. This kid, contrary to my original beliefs, is a special talent at quarterback. Yes, the interceptions (29 in 35 career starts) scare the daylights out of me. But he’s got something. The recovery last week, after falling behind 27-0 to the Chargers is the stuff of which legends are made. Did I mention how wrong I was on this kid?
Key on ‘D’: Roy Robertson-Harris. One of the few vets on the Jags’ defense, he decimated the Chargers last week. Can he stay with the hot hand and make life tough for Patrick Mahomes this week?
New York
Why they’ll win: They won’t.
Why they won’t: Getting here was a heck of an accomplishment for first-year coach Brian Daboll. But the draw of a fraudulent Minnesota Vikings crew in Round 1 simply delayed the inevitable.
The Gamebreaker: Saquon Barkley. The running back wasn’t abused this year. Daboll spread the ball around. He could be able to reap the benefits, if he now unleashes the beast.
Key on ‘D’: Am I the only one who loves rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux? The rangey defensive end out of Oregon has a chance to be special.
