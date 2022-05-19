Central Catholic baseball coach John Sexton has not been shy in going to Lukasz Rondeau.
The reliever has seen plenty of high-leverage situations this spring, the latest coming in Wednesday’s comeback win over MVC-leading North Andover.
“He’s been great, anything we ask, he’s stepped up,” said Sexton of the southpaw.
The fact is the sophomore Rondeau, who transferred over from Windham (N.H.) High before the school year, has been an absolute godsend for the Raiders, the perfect go-to complement to the starting trio of Ryan Cloutier, Frankie Melendez and Josh Florence.
“Growing up, I’ve always worked as a starter,” said Rondeau, whose dad Frank was a three-sport athlete at Georgetown High. “With the depth we have as a pitching staff, I’ll do whatever I need to. I’m always there for my teammates.”
The big spots have little impact on the hard-throwing southpaw, who plays his summer ball with Jay Yennaco’s Northeast Wildcats.
“I’ve always had the talent of staying calm up there, doing what I can for my team and my teammates.”
What a weapon. Going into Friday night’s game at Lowell, Rondeau has posted a 4-1 record. In 24.1 innings of work he’s allowed 10 hits and five walks with an ERA of 1.15 and a WHIP of 0.62. He’s struck out 45. That’s a Yennaco-esque clip of 1.85 Ks per inning.
Rondeau says he landed at Central out of necessity.
“The Covid year was a little tough for me, and I was looking for a new beginning academically and athletically. Central made a lot of sense for me,” he said. “It’s been a life-changing experience for me, switching schools. It’s certainly helped me academically and has improved me as a person.”
Fitting right in to a program like Central’s, one of the premier groups in Massachusetts perennially, was an adjustment that Rondeau said his teammates and new coaches made easy for him.
“We’ve had high expectations going into the season. We’ve got high expectations at this point of the season,” Rondeau said. “There is no other team I’d rather be playing for at this point in time.”
Central remains hot on North Andover’s trail in the race for the MVC title. Every game is a must-win, though. and Rondeau will be a valuable piece down the stretch.
Mega-showdown looming
Let the potential hype begin!
A quick peak at the Memorial Day Weekend baseball event at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill, the Hillies Baseball Classic, will again be contested in two divisions.
One can’t help read into a potentially mega-blue-chip matchup in the Pena Division.
That division features openers with Methuen facing North Andover and the host Haverhill taking on Austin Prep.
With all due respect to the Rangers and Hillies, unbeaten (15-0) Austin is the consensus No. 1 team in Massachusetts right now. North Andover (10-3) has resided in and around the top five all spring.
This one could be awesome. and no pressure on Knights coach Todd Dulin or Cougars coach Jon Pollard but every baseball fan in these parts would love to see a matchup between North Andover ace Ryan Griffin and Austin stud Evan Blanco.
The southpaw Blanco is a Virginia commit, while Griffin is headed to Northeastern.
Here’s a look at the entire Hillies Classic schedule.
All games Trinity Stadium
Thursday, May 26
Karelis Division
Tewksbury vs. Salem (MA), 4 p.m.
Marblehead vs. Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Pena Division
Methuen vs North Andover, 4 p.m.
Haverhill vs Austin Prep, 6:30 p..m.
Saturday, May 28
Karelis Division Consolation, 10 a.m.
Pena Division Consolation, 12:30 p.m.
Karelis Division Championship, 3 p.m.
Pena Division Championship, 6 p.m.
