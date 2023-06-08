HAVERHILL – Lukasz Rondeau badly wanted the ball against Chelmsford. With each of the 105 pitches that he threw on Thursday afternoon, the Central Catholic left-hander proved just how worthy he was.
“I had a good prep throughout the beginning of the week to get ready for this game, and I knew I was going to come in and throw my best,” said Rondeau after flat-out shackling Chelmsford in the Raiders' 8-0 Division 1 Round of 16 win.
“There’s a great defense behind me, so I knew it was go-time today.”
With the victory, No. 4 Central advances to the Division 1 state quarterfinals. Sunday (noon) at Haverhill Stadium, the Raiders will face their next Merrimack Valley Conference hurdle, the surging, 21st-seeded Methuen Rangers.
“Methuen is probably the hottest team in Massachusetts right now after winning 12 of their last 14 games,” said Central coach John Sexton. “(Matt) Pappalardo will be pitching, and we know he’s dynamite. To win at this time of the year, we need to beat good pitching. We respect them, and we can’t wait to take them on Sunday afternoon.”
Striking out eight Lions in a three-hitter, the junior Rondeau stole the show. After persevering through a shaky first inning in which Chelmsford loaded the bases, it was smooth sailing for the remainder of the contest.
Rondeau was up to the challenge, battling MVC Division 2 Player of the Year Matt Stuart, right from the start.
“Stuart’s very good, he’s tall and impressive for his age,” said Sexton of the Lions' sophomore. “He throws strikes, and the key was we kept getting good at-bats consecutively, tiring him out.”
It took the Raider offense a little time to break through, and when they did, the results were loud. Very loud. Central pushed across the first five runs of the game – all in the bottom of the fourth and all coming with two outs.
Jake Bartlett began the scoring party with an RBI single to right field, and with the bases-loaded, Worcester State commit Jeremy Delacruz hit a deep shot to center field, clearing the bases, and giving the Raiders a 4-0 lead. Right after Delacruz’s double, Josh Florence singled to left field, scoring Delacruz and making it 5-0.
“My first at-bat, I was late on Stuart’s fastball, and I got under it,” said Delacruz, who is from Lowell. “I made sure to wait on his fastball as my coaches told me to, and put a good swing on it.”
“That three-run double was probably the biggest hit of his career here at Central,” added Sexton.
With Rondeau on cruise control, the Raiders went for the kill, this time with a three-run double by Nathan Kearney, making it 8-0 after six.
Central Catholic 8, Chelmsford 0
Division 1 Round of 16
Chelmsford (0): Michaud rf 3-0-1, Blaine c 2-0-0, Stuart p/1b 3-0-0, Engelhardt cf 2-0-1, Ramseyer 1b/p 4-0-0, Clark dh 3-0-0, Keyo 3b 3-0-1, Stuart lf 3-0-1, Connors 2b 2-0-0, Totals 24-0-3
Central (8): Florence cf 3-0-2, Norris rf 4-1-0, Kearney 1b 3-1-1, Rickenbach lf 4-0-1, Iannessa lf 0-0-0, Savio dh 2-1-0, Antonopoulos 3b 3-0-0, Mercuri 2b 2-1-1, Bartlett c 2-0-1, Delacruz ss 2-2-1, McNamara pr 0-2-0, Totals 25-8-7
RBI: Kearney 3, Delacruz 3, Florence, Bartlett
WP: Rondeau (7 ip, 0r, 3h, 2bb, 7k); LP: Stuart
