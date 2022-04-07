It took months of contentious negotiations, but Major League Baseball finally has a new collective bargaining agreement. The new deal ensures five years of labor peace and hopefully allows the return of some measure of normalcy after three years of pandemic and lockout-related disruption.
The new labor deal was reached on March 10 after a 99-day lockout and will usher in sweeping changes across the sport, though not necessarily in ways that will always be obvious to fans. So for fans who weren't immersed in the daily give and take during the lockout, here's everything you need to know about the new deal and how it will affect the sport.
Universal DH, other rule changes
The most obvious change is the adoption of the designated hitter for the National League. Pitchers batting for themselves will officially become a thing of the past, as NL clubs now have the opportunity to use their own DH. The move will create 15 new starting jobs for sluggers in the mold of David Ortiz and J.D. Martinez, and it will also eliminate the competitive disadvantage that AL clubs used to face in the World Series when they'd go on the road and suddenly have to bench their DH.
Fans will also be happy to hear that some of the pandemic-era rule changes have been eliminated, particularly seven-inning doubleheaders, but others will remain, like ghost runners on second base to start extra innings. The two sides also agreed to implement expanded 28-man rosters for April to help accommodate the late start to spring training, and in what should go down as the "Shohei Ohtani Rule," the league clarified that if a pitcher is also in the lineup as a hitter, he can remain in the game as DH after being lifted for another pitcher.
Other discussed pace-of-play rules, like a pitch clock, ban on shift and larger bases, won't be implemented this season but are likely coming in 2023 after MLB was granted the authority to impose rule changes with 45 days notice.
Expanded 12-team playoffs
Starting this October baseball will introduce a new 12-team postseason format, adding an additional Wild Card team in each league while expanding the Wild Card round from one, single-elimination play-in game to a pair of best-of-three series.
Under the new format six teams from each league will qualify for the playoffs, including the three division winners and three Wild Card teams. The two division winners with the best record in each league earning first round byes to the divisional series, and the remaining division winner will receive the highest seed in the Wild Card round. The higher seed in each Wild Card series will host the entire best-of-three series, and the winners will advance to the divisional round, from which point the playoffs will proceed as normal with a best-of-five divisional series and best-of-seven league championship and World Series.
Had the new format been in place last year, the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds would have made the playoffs. The AL field would have seen the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros earn byes while the Chicago White Sox would have hosted the Blue Jays and the Red Sox would have hosted the Yankees in the Wild Card round. For the NL, the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers would have earned byes, the Atlanta Braves would have hosted the Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card rounds.
Show me the money
Throughout the lockout the biggest issues up for discussion were related to baseball's core economics. The new deal sees the players making significant gains for younger players while the owners largely preserved the game's overall employment structure.
Under the new CBA, the minimum salary will rise from $570,500 in 2021 to $700,000 in 2022 and increase by $20,000 annually over the next five years. The league also agreed to create a new pre-arbitration bonus pool for young players, with $50 million to be distributed to top players who are not yet eligible for salary arbitration (primarily first and second year players).
The two sides also agreed to new competitive balance tax thresholds, which will rise from $210 million in 2021 to $230 million in 2022 and then up to $244 million by 2026. While not intended to be a salary cap, the CBT is often treated like one, so the higher tax thresholds are expected to result in large market teams like the Yankees and Red Sox raising their payrolls.
Bound for the big leagues
In order to discourage service time manipulation, a phenomenon where teams hold top prospects back in the minors to delay their eventual free agency, the new CBA includes incentives for clubs to call up top prospects as soon as they're ready.
One is the creation of Prospect Promotion Incentive draft selections, which will be awarded to clubs that place top prospects on Opening Day rosters. If clubs promote eligible prospects and those players go on to spend the whole season in the big leagues and earn sufficient award consideration prior to reaching salary arbitration, that club will get extra draft picks.
In addition, a player who finishes top-two in Rookie of the Year voting will be credited with a full year of service time, no matter how late in the season they were actually called up.
Another change that will impact players on the fringe of the big leagues, clubs can now only option players to the minor leagues up to five times in a single season. Previously clubs could option players as many times as they wanted per season, which resulted in some players bouncing back and forth between Triple-A and the majors over and over.
MLB Draft lottery
To address the issue of clubs tanking in order to obtain higher draft picks, baseball will now institute a draft lottery starting with the 2023 MLB Draft. Unlike the NBA, which only has the top three picks subject to the lottery, the MLB Draft lottery will determine the top six selections, meaning a last place team could theoretically pick as low as No. 7 overall if they aren't lucky.
The three teams with the worst record in baseball will have the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick (16.5% each), and the odds will decrease from there for the remaining non-playoff teams. Teams that pay out in revenue sharing also won't be allowed to pick in the lottery in consecutive seasons, and teams that receive revenue sharing won't be allowed in three consecutive years.
Taking game worldwide
Just as the NHL has found success with its annual Winter Classic and the NFL by holding games internationally in places like London and Mexico, MLB plans to hold more special showcase events over the next five years both domestically and abroad.
Per the new CBA, the owners and players have agreed on "a robust international play plan in which Clubs will stage games or tours in Mexico, Asia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, London, and Paris over the next five years in order to grow the game." In addition, they've also agreed to increase the number of special domestic events like the annual Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and the Field of Dreams Game in Iowa.
The last unresolved issue in the CBA also deals with international concerns, specifically the creation of an international draft. After the issue nearly derailed negotiations at the 11th hour prior to a deal, the two sides eventually agreed to study the issue further. If an international draft is agreed upon by July 25, then the league will eliminate the qualifying offer system for free agents, a key player priority. If not, then the status quo will remain.
