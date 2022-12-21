Baseball’s free agent market has been pretty much picked clean. All of the top players have already signed, so if the Red Sox hope to make a real splash at this point they’ll likely have to do so via trade.
Red Sox chief baseball officer has all but promised the club will make one, but for who? and even if the Red Sox can find someone they’d love to deal for, who do they have to give up in return?
With a bolstered farm system and some potentially desirable big league players the Red Sox have options. Top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Brayan Bello and Triston Casas, for instance, could command a king’s ransom and theoretically be used as the centerpiece to land just about any player in the game.
For our purposes though, we’re going to exclude those three from this exercise. Short of acquiring a superstar like Juan Soto it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Red Sox would part with them, so we’ll put them aside and focus on other, more realistic scenarios.
Who else could be dealt under the right circumstances? Here are three big leaguers and three prospects who could potentially rank among the club’s most valuable trade chips.
Rafael Devers, 3B: This one is uncomfortable to consider, but until Devers is locked up to a long-term extension his future with the Red Sox is uncertain. Now only a year away from free agency, Devers has reached the same point as Mookie Betts before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and if the club determines it won’t be able to re-sign him he could potentially follow him out the door.
There’s no reason that should happen, but at this point the Red Sox don’t exactly deserve the benefit of the doubt when it comes to their homegrown stars. If it does, however, Devers would command a huge return and is by far the club’s most valuable big league asset. We can only hope a hypothetical Devers deal works out better than the Betts trade, which we can now definitively mark down as a loss given Alex Verdugo’s stalled development and former top prospect Jeter Downs’ failure to pan out.
Alex Verdugo, OF: Speaking of Verdugo, it’s easy to forget that he’s still only 26 and about four months older than Jarren Duran. When Verdugo arrived in Boston he was a top 100 prospect and has since settled in as a solid but unspectacular everyday starter. Can he make the leap from good to great? That’s one of the most important questions facing the franchise. If the Red Sox believe he can still become a star then they owe it to themselves to stick by him. But if not? Maybe there’s someone else out there who does still believe in that potential.
Tanner Houck, RHP: It seems like the Red Sox don’t know what to do with their former first-round pick. Houck has bounced around from starter to reliever throughout his first three years in the big leagues and has been successful in every role he’s taken on. The 26-year-old righty has undeniably filthy stuff, but coming off season-ending back surgery he once again enters the season with a high degree of uncertainty and it remains to be seen whether he’ll start the season in the rotation or bullpen. Houck shouldn’t be dealt but given his upside and the fact that he remains under club control for five more seasons it’s easy to see why he’d be a coveted asset under the right circumstances.
Ceddanne Rafaela, INF/OF: The fastest rising prospect in the Red Sox system, Rafaela went from basically an afterthought to a top 100 prospect drawing comparisons to Mookie Betts in the span of a few months. He’s already a potential Gold Glove caliber defender at both shortstop and center field, and he’s significantly improved his offensive game, batting .299 with 21 home runs, 28 stolen bases and an .880 OPS in the minors last season.
One potential area of concern, however, is his sky-high strikeout rate. If he can’t tighten that up then he’ll likely be picked apart by big league pitchers, limiting his ceiling to that of a defensive-oriented utility player. That being the case there could be merit in selling high now, though the risk in doing so is he continues improving and eventually develops into a multi-time All-Star himself.
Bryan Mata, RHP: The Red Sox are overflowing with near-MLB starting pitching depth, with guys like Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski and Connor Seabold seeing significant action in 2022 while Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter figure to make their debuts this coming season. The most valuable of this group by far, however, is Mata, who returned from Tommy John surgery this past summer and quickly reestablished himself as arguably the highest-upside pitcher in the Red Sox system. Mata boasts a blazing fastball touching 100 mph and some filthy stuff, the question for him is control and durability. His future might ultimately be in the bullpen, but he’s an exciting talent who should absolutely help the Red Sox in some form or another going forward.
Miguel Bleis, OF: Most fans probably aren’t familiar with Miguel Bleis just yet, but he might be the most intriguing prospect in the entire Red Sox system. The 18-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic was the best position player in the Florida Complex League last summer and projects as a true five-tool talent in the mold of Ronald Acuña Jr. He’s so young and unpolished that it’s far too soon to predict if he can reach those heights, but scouts who have seen him rave about his potential.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.