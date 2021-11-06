LEXINGTON — Ahmad Hansberry scored on a touchdown pass and a long pick-6 as host Lexington beat Haverhill, 20-9, Saturday in a non-playoff game.

Tristan Naylor caught a TD pass from Adrian Sarrette to lead the Hillies (0-9). The Minutemen improved to 2-6.

Lexington 20, Haverhill 9

Haverhill (0-9): 0 0 0 9 — 9

Lexington (2-6): 0 14 6 0 — 20

Non-Playoff Game Second Quarter

LEX — Ahmad Hansberry 35 pass from Nelson Mendes-Stephens (Eduardo Auerbach kick)

LEX — Russell Lebert 34 pass from Mendes-Stephens (Auerbach kick)

Third Quarter

LEX — Hansberry 70 interception return (kick fail)

Fourth Quarter

HAV — Tristin Naylor 25 pass from Adrian Sarrette (Jordan Damske kick)

HAV — Safety

