Matt Light has been raising money for his Light Foundation, established in 2001 by Matt and wife, Susie, to help 6,000 to 8,000 at-risk kids get a better chance at leading healthy lives by using the great outdoors to learn and grow.
And Light has been a master at raising money for foundation which purchased and began developing 500+ acres of Ohio land as the site for Chenoweth Trails facility, where it holds its outdoor leadership camp, Camp Vohokase, every summer.
Then came COVID-19 and his fund-raising, which is at least $250,000 per year, came to a halt.
Earlier this year when Light and his former quarterback at Purdue University, Drew Brees, were together raising money for hospitals, the ex-Patriots left tackle came up with an idea.
Now that Tom Brady is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means he will face Brees’ New Orleans Saints twice a year, opportunity knocked.
Light got Brady and Brees to participate in an incredible charitable endeavor for their season-opening game in Tampa Bay in which, for only $10, a person can win an all-expenses paid weekend trip to Tampa, including tickets to the game.
Light also collaborated with another Tampa-based Purdue alum, former NFL star running back Mike Alstott, who will host the winners in a pre-game tailgate with pre-game field passes as well as a meeting after the game with Brady, Brees and, get this, new Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski.
“How lucky was I?” said Light. “I played with two of the greatest quarterbacks that ever lived. Both are different in some ways, but exactly the same when it comes to winning. They are special. And to have [Mike] Alstott involved and Gronk, we are so lucky.”
For those that want to enter the raffle they can go to:
https://lighthouseraffle.org/raffle/game-day-tampa-bay-raffle/
