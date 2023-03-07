NORTH ANDOVER – The North Andover High boys left their shooting woes behind, and upset-minded Springfield Central didn’t stand a chance.
“Basketball is a little easier when you’re knocking down the shots,” said coach Paul Tanglis, whose No. 9 seeded Knights ran the Eagles off the floor on Tuesday night, 78-51, in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16. “Tonight, we were feeling it, and obviously that was a huge part of it.”
The Knights, 15-7, will now host Waltham here at Crozier Fieldhouse in the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
North Andover needed to work overtime in its tourney opener here on Friday night with New Bedford, mainly because nothing was falling from the field.
That was not the case Tuesday — a point driven home in a 20-13 first quarter.
Jake Denney (18 points) had seven points in the period and Zach Wolinski (game-high 21) had six, but the Knights had only just begun.
Threes started raining from everywhere in the 27-14 second quarter.
“Everyone on this team can shoot. Go down our whole bench, everyone can hit the open shot,” said Denney. “We just knocked them down.”
Zach Desrochers, Zach Faro, Bryan Gyorda and Denney all struck from long distance.
Meanwhile, the big fella, Niko Catalano dropped in 10 first-half points as North Andover took a 20-point lead into intermission.
“We just came out and played as hard as we could,” said Denney. “It feels great. We worked all season. Everyone counted us out at the start of the season. Young team, only two seniors, but we’re here. We’re here and we play hard.”
Springfield Central, which shocked Andover in the previous round, just never closed the gap.
Nine different Knights hit the scoresheet.
Catalano joined the other two in double figures with 11. Cam Bethel knocked in three triples for nine points.
“Proud of the guys. It’s a big win,” said Tanglis. “The first game, we were a little rusty with two weeks off. Getting our feet wet was big. We were ready tonight. All year, the kids have been (making shots like) that.”
