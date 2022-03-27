Jacob Wallace knew there was a chance his number could be called.
In every spring training game a handful of minor leaguers are kept in the bullpen in case things don’t go according to plan. Maybe one of the big leaguers gets in trouble or exceeds their pitch count, or maybe someone gets hurt, a minor leaguer will come in to finish the inning so the rest of the day’s pitchers can stay on schedule.
Wallace was among those in the bullpen Friday afternoon, and with Tanner Houck struggling with his command the Methuen resident’s time finally came. With the bases loaded and one out in the third — and against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves no less — Wallace was summoned to pitch in his very first big league game.
“It was really cool. I was a good nervous,” Wallace said. “I was ready to compete, adrenaline, nerves, but once I got out there it was just another baseball game and I honestly wasn’t as nervous and I didn’t let it overtake me, so that was a good thing. It was a good feeling to have and kind of get that out of the way and have that be the first.”
Wallace acquitted himself well in his spring debut, getting the Red Sox out of the jam by limiting Ozzie Albies to a sacrifice fly before forcing Adam Duvall to fly out to right to end the inning. Even if it was just mop up duty in a spring training game, it was a huge milestone for a pitcher who has already been through the ringer as a professional and who is now on the verge of the biggest season of his baseball career.
A roller coaster ride
Three years into his career the former Methuen High star has just about seen it all. He’s been traded to his childhood team, lost an entire year to the pandemic and battled through the highs and lows of a season that saw him endure a brutal slump and emerge stronger on the other side.
Originally a third-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies, Wallace came to Boston in the 2020 Kevin Pillar trade and is now regarded as one of the top pure relief pitcher prospects in the organization.
The former UConn closer boasts a high-90s fastball and a devastating slider, but his first full season in the Red Sox organization last year didn’t come without growing pains.
Assigned to High-A Greenville right out of spring training, Wallace struggled to adapt to the higher level of competition. As deep into the season as late July he boasted an ugly 7.63 ERA with 18 walks over 30.2 innings, but even amid the worst of his struggles Wallace continued to show flashes of dominance.
Things finally came together down the stretch. Over the last two months of the season he held opposing hitters to a minuscule .143 average and .425 OPS while posting a 3.00 ERA with 34 strikeouts and seven walks over 18 innings. By the time all was said and done he finished with 76 strikeouts in 48.2 innings on the season, good for one of the highest strikeout rates in the organization.
Taking the next step
Once the season was over Wallace took part in the Arizona Instructional League and then returned home to Methuen. He spent the offseason working out at home before getting some live work in down at UConn, which recently opened a brand new baseball facility on campus, the last week before heading to Florida.
Wallace arrived in Fort Myers on Valentine’s Day and has now spent the past six weeks in camp gearing up for the new season. A big focus of his preparation has been continuing to develop his changeup, a new third pitch he recently added that he hopes can become a viable option to help keep opposing batters off balance.
“It’s feeling great, I’m really excited about it and how effective that will be during the season,” Wallace said. “It’s a really promising pitch and I’m excited to continue working with it and utilizing it this season.”
While Wallace won’t find out where he’ll be assigned to start the season for another week or so, he should have a great opportunity at reaching Double-A Portland at some point in 2022.
Wherever he winds up, this isn’t new to Wallace anymore, and he’s been playing long enough now to have learned what it takes to both survive and thrive over the long grind of a professional season.
Now, after getting a tiny taste of the big leagues, he has a chance to take what he’s learned and push another step closer to achieving his ultimate dream.
“I’m still very excited, I’m still playing professional baseball, which is an unreal thing in and of itself, and to play for the Red Sox too, I’m like a kid in a candy store,” Wallace said.” I don’t want to say I’m comfortable, because you never want to get too comfortable, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come and I still have a lot more work to do.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
