When it comes to who would win in a race against his younger sister, Kaleb Moody pulls no punches.
“That’s a question I have always been asked and I’m always going to say me. I got to take me,” he said with a big laugh.
While younger sister Samirah Moody had a breakout year with the USC outdoor track and field team — finishing second in the 100-meter dash (11.24) and fourth in the 200 (22.50) at the Pac-12 championships — Kaleb is working towards having a breakout year of his own.
The senior from North Andover is looking to make an impact as a starting safety for the Harvard University football team.
Kaleb gives his younger sister the credit for his rise in athletics, which includes competing in football and track at BC High, then a post-grad year at Choate Rosemary Hall School in Connecticut and now as a senior with the Crimson Tide.
When the pandemic took down the country, the siblings spent a lot of time working out together, with Kaleb even doing some of his sister’s track workouts on top of his own daily football workouts.
“There’s always kind of been that competitive aspect with us, especially as siblings,” Kaleb said. “You always compete with each other in anything that you do. That definitely has helped (both of us) and the support system is great as well. (Samirah’s) one person who I can count on her to shoot it straight with me. It wouldn’t matter if I thought I had one of my best games, if she saw something that she thought I could have done better with, she would say, ‘Hey Kaleb, you looked slow.’ It’s just great to have that little sibling there and to always keep it straight with you.”
Doing those extra track workouts really helped improve Kaleb’s speed — especially first few steps — while adapting to a position change on the gridiron.
“My dad and his two brothers all played football at the collegiate level and all of them were defensive linemen. I was a defensive linemen from age six all the way to end of sophomore year in high school. I thought, eventually, I would hit a growth spurt and get bigger, but I didn’t,” he said.
Kaleb’s coaches at BC High taught him everything about the safety position, and he went to become an All-State selection in 2018.
In 2021, Moody (5-10, 191 pounds) played in four games at Harvard, and last year that doubled to eight games. He mostly saw time on special teams, but did see limited time in the secondary. He made four tackles on the season, and also blocked two punts in the team’s come-from-behind win over Merrimack College.
Through the spring season and pre-season camp, Kaleb said that it’s projected that he becomes a full-time safety. Until that becomes official, he’s just doing whatever he can to help the team.
“Expectations for (the team) are high. We obviously want to play really well. We have a lot of talent here and coming up (from the underclassmen) we have a lot of really good athletes. It’s exciting,” he said as the team finished 6-4 last year.
“The energy is definitely there and we all believe that we can do a lot of good things this season. The goal every year is to get back to the championship and the best way to do that in our league is to go undefeated. But we have to take the one game at a time approach and make sure we’re focusing in on us and that we’re ready for the first game with (the University of) St. Thomas (on September 16).”
Perry, Heidtke, ready to lead Brown
This should be a big season for Brown University, led by head coach James Perry of Andover.
“We have a very deep senior group who have handled the rigor that we attack football here at Brown very, very well and have fed off of it,” he said during media day. “I think they have positioned themselves to have a great year. This is a junior and senior league and always has been. You can see it in the we practice from the spring and the way these kids attacked the summer. We’ll do our best to keep that momentum going and put our best foot forward in 2023.”
One of the key returners for Brown is Andover resident A.J. Heidtke. A junior, who stands in at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, he appeared in ten games last year as an offensive lineman and was part of a group that helped lead Brown’s offense to 29.5 points per game and a league-leading 445.3 total yards of offense per game.
Brown opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 16 with a trip to Bryant University.
Duchemin, Holy Cross ready for Warriors
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Merrimack College football team will travel to take on Holy Cross in the season opener. Matt Duchemin, a Haverhill resident and former star at St. John’s Prep, should be in the mix for the Crusaders defense as a cornerback. Last year he appeared in 11 games and had two tackles, including one for a loss against Georgetown.
Taylor back on the line
North Andover resident Collin Taylor, who stands in at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, returns as a defensive lineman for Princeton. Last year he saw time in five games.
Before Princeton, he was a two-time All-Catholic Conference pick while playing at St. John’s Prep, registering over 100 tackles in just seven games as a senior.
Princeton opens its season on Sept. 16 at San Diego.
Silverio in the Falcons mix
Methuen resident and former Buckingham Browne and Nichols star Jared Silverio is on the quarterback depth chart for the Bentley Falcons. He didn’t appear in any games last year as a freshman.
One of his teammates is Max Wolfgang, of North Andover. A 6-foot-4, 230 pound tight end, he saw action in three games last year but didn’t record any statistics.
Bentley opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against West Chester (1 p.m.).
Matthews returns to Bryant
Former Timberlane Regional star and Plaistow resident Nick Matthews is back for his junior year at Bryant. The 6-foot-4, 285 pound offensive lineman appeared in one game last year.
He will be part of the team that travels to Las Vegas to take on UNLV in the season-opener on Saturday, Sept. 2 (4 p.m.).
Five locals make Nichols team
Nichols College will get underway with its season-opener on Friday, Sept. 8 with a home game against UMass Dartmouth. This year’s team has a handful of local players, including junior running back Tiago Fernandes, a Lawrence resident who played at Greater Lawrence Tech. Last year he appeared in 8 games, rushing the ball 13 times for 41 yards, including a touchdown coming against Hudson. He was also named to the league’s All-Academic team.
Also in the mix this season includes, sophomore wide receiver Nathan Campos (1 reception last year) of Pinkerton and three freshmen Dominic Coppola (Timberlane/Plaistow), Ryan MacInnis (Atkinson) and Justin Ryan (Haverhill).
Pair of Yellow Jackets ready to sting
At AIC, Haverhill resident Maxwell Bourque, who didn’t see any action last year, is back as a linebacker, while his sophomore teammate Anthony DeSalvo, of Derry appeared, in four games last year as a tight end.
Freshmen Group
At the University of Maine, former Central Catholic star and Eagle-Tribune MVP QB Ayden Pereira is a redshirt freshman. While with the Raiders, he finished his incredible career throwing for 5,551 yards and 68 TDs, while also rushing for 1,614 yards with an additional 31 scores.
Maine will open the season at Florida International on Saturday, Sept. 2 (6:30 p.m.).
At Bryant University, Andover resident Jackson Conners-McCarthy, the former Eagle-Tribune All-Star from Brooks, has made the team as a linebacker.
At Tufts University, North Andover resident Gabe Fitzgerald, who also played at Brooks, is trying to crack the starting lineup as a wide receiver.
SOCCER
All-Conference defender is back
Andover resident Evan Aprin is coming off a terrific season as a defender on the Salve Regina soccer team. Last year he played in all 18 games and was selected to the first-team All-Commonwealth Coast Conference team, as well as the League’s All-Academic team, and the All-Region team, selected by the United Soccer Coaches.
Two years ago he started 18 of 20 games, finishing with a goal and eight assists.
The team opens the season on Friday at UMass-Boston.
Andover pair to help lead Tufts
Tufts will open its season on Wednesday, Sept. 6, against MIT. Hoping to lead the team to an opening season win will be a pair of Andover residents, Mark Huynh and Andres Rosas.
Huynh is a senior midfielder, who has been named to the NESCAC All-Academic team in each of the past two seasons. He appeared in 15 games last year, contributing offensively with a goal and two assists.
Rosas is also a junior midfielder. The former Brooks star was also named to the NESCAC All-Academic team last fall. He appeared in six games last year and chipped in with an assist.
Koralishn strikes again with Warriors
Methuen resident Michael Koralishn will be returning for his junior year as a striker for Merrimack College. The former Central Catholic star played in eight games last year, making one start. He recorded an assist in the team’s game against Hartford early in the season.
Merrimack opens this season on Thursday with a trip to Boston College (4 p.m.).
CROSS COUNTRY
After not competing in any meets as a freshman, North Andover’s Matt Chicko inserted himself right into the middle of the Bentley University cross country team’s starting lineup a year ago. Among his highlights included finishing eighth on the team and 120th overall at the NE-10 Championship Meet with a time of 31:11. He was part of the team’s top seven runners in four previous meets.
Before college, Chicko was a football and track star at North Andover High School including being a part of the Division 2 state championship football team and holding the school record in the 600 meters.
Former Pinkerton Academy star Zack Plaza is back as a member of the UNH cross country team. Among his highlights last year was finishing 42nd overall at the Vermont Foliage Invitational with a time of 28:42.5.
At UMass Lowell, five locals are members of the cross/country team including Methuen residents Freddy Coleman and Michael Soucy, Andover’s Michael Makiej and Tristan Fabre, and Pelham’s Nathanael Fendakowski.
At Nichols College, North Andover resident Dylan Seville is back as one of the team’s top runners. Last year, he ran a career-best 35:10.8 in an 8K at the CCC Championship Meet.
Luke Brennan of Derry, who ran at Pinkerton, is a freshman on the Tufts University team.
If you know of a male athlete from the Tribune readership area, who is currently on a Division 1, 2 or 3 Varsity Collegiate Fall Athletic team, feel free to send an email with all of that information to: JPote@northofboston.com. You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote
