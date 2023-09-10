SUDBURY – It’s been circled on the calendar for months. The matchup between Lincoln-Sudbury and Methuen, two top 15 teams going back-and-forth on social media, squaring off in Week 1.
After nine minutes on Friday night, the teams left the field in a scoreless tie -- postponed due to weather.
A second trip down Roue 128 was not kind to Methuen on Saturday morning as the Rangers fell to Lincoln-Sudbury, 24-14.
“This was hard to prepare for, coming back this morning, we had to make a long bus ride again, but we were fine with all that,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “Unfortunately, our execution was really poor today. You are not going to win games playing like that, and we did not make the plays we usually do today.”
Up until about 8 AM on Friday morning, Methuen’s quarterback situation was up in the air. Drew Eason was out with health-related issues for all of training camp, and the original nine minutes of the game before lightning struck were the first time that Eason took the field in general since winning the Northeast 7-on-7 tournament back in July.
“First day back to football in 6 weeks, I was trying to get back in the swing of things today,” said Eason. “I was trying to do as much as I could over the summer, but my doctors were limiting me. My body was really beat, and I had every symptom of mono.”
In fact, the case of mono was so severe that if Eason took one hit within the past month and a half, there’s a good chance he would have ruptured his spleen and been out for much longer.
Lincoln-Sudbury began the game with a 17-0 lead, but Methuen was still as confident as ever. After a 23-yard kickoff return from Josh Kwakye, Eason found his little brother, Shane, wide-open for a 65-yard touchdown, bringing the Rangers right back in with five minutes to go in the third quarter.
Unfortunately for Methuen, they were unable to stop the creative mastermind of Lincoln-Sudbury coach Jim Girard. With trick plays and risky fourth down attempts galore, the Warriors were able to keep the ball out of Eason’s hands for the majority of the game, with Methuen’s offense only having 9 drives the entire contest.
A Warriors touchdown with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter seemingly ended it, but Kwakye sparked his team one last time with a speedy 91 yard kickoff return, before Shane Eason ran it in from five yards out for his second touchdown of the game.
With the final seconds rolling down, Ryan rallied his squad together for one last message: “Believe in us, we still have a lot of football to go this season. Marshfield is now on the clock, and we have to be ready for that fast-paced offense.”
“Despite the loss, this game helped me a lot getting back into the rhythm of football,” said Eason. “If we execute next week, I think we will be back to normal Methuen football.”
Lincoln-Sudbury 24, Methuen 14
Methuen (0-1) 0 0 7 7 – 14
Lincoln-Sudbury (1-0) 0 14 3 7 – 24
Second Quarter
LS – Darius Braithwaite 10 rush (Marcus Cassel kick), 10:41
LS - Logan Umbach 10 pass from Cooper Tarantino (Cassel kick), 1:01
Third Quarter
LS – 45 yard kick Cassel, 5:40
M – Shane Eason 65 pass from Drew Eason (Omar Aboutoui kick), 5:14
Fourth Quarter
LS - Jake Haarde 10 pass from Tarantino (Cassel kick), 5:26
M - Shane Eason 5 rush (Aboutoui kick), 5:05
Individual Leaders
RUSHING: LS – Darius Braithwaite 17-76, Jenson Martin 12-18, Cooper Tarantino 9-34, Eric Seigal 2-10, Logan Umbach 1-5; M – Shane Eason 6-21, Josh Kwayke 2-8, Gavin Neel 1-3, Drew Eason 1-2
PASSING: LS – Tarantino 5-11, 49 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; M – Drew Eason 9-16, 149 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
RECEIVING: LS – Jake Haarde 2-25, Logan Umbach 2-15, Braithwaite 1-9; M – S. Eason 4-82, Kian Greeley 4-48, Josh Kwayke 2-19
