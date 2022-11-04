WALTHAM -- When it comes to football, Sal Lupoli Jr. has always worked harder than most.
It’s usually the first trait people spout about the 5-foot-11, 218-pound linebacker out of Bentley University, be it weight room, film room and conditioning.
“Sal is in a league of his own,” says teammate/roommate Joe Howshan, a starting safety from Lawrence. “I’ve always been in awe of his work ethic.”
Lupoli, a former Phillips Academy star out of Chelmsford, then watched his teammate and fellow linebacker last year, a transfer from UMass Amherst, Cole McCubrey put in his work not only for Bentley but in preparation for NFL scouts.
“I was like, ‘Wow! That’s not normal. That’s what I need to do,’” recalled Lupoli, one of three defensive captains.
Lupoli’s “normal” this past offseason, from mid-May to mid-August was three workouts per day.
He’d be at Bentley at 6 a.m., driving from Chelmsford, the school’s strength coach. Then it was off to Dedham at Stadium Performance around noon. Then he’d go back home, to Chelmsford High, working on linebacker drills.
Rinse and repeat, four days per week.
As for football being a big part of Lupoli's life, that would be an understatement.
His dad, Sal Lupoli Sr. -- yes, the pizza/real estate guy out of Lawrence -- played college football at Northeastern University before becoming an assistant at Chelmsford High.
Sal Jr. started as a "tee" boy, before becoming a waterboy and, well, a legend at Chelmsford High. He did a post-gard year at Phillips Andover, setting him up for college and, well, high-intensity football.
"Phillips Andover was one of the best years of my life," said Lupoli. "It was a breath of fresh air. I knew I wanted to play in college. I wanted to work on academics, too, and eventually find my place."
Fast forward to the first weekend in November at his place, Bentley University.
Bentley won its fifth straight game yesterday over AIC, improving to 7-2.
Here’s where Lupoli comes in. Bentley’s defense is ranked No. 1 in the country in Div. 2 -- 150 schools -- in points allowed (9.6).
And Lupoli, twice named Northeast-10 Defensive Player of the Week, is having a year some might term “All-American.”
He leads Bentley, and New England for that matter, in tackles with 10 per game.
Which brings us back to the off-season.
“I feel like all that extra work was for the third and fourth quarter of games,” said Lupoli, who is a red-shirt junior, getting the extra year after football was canceled due to COVID in 2020.
“That’s when you get tired, worn down,” he noted. “I still feel pretty strong at the end of games. To me, that’s when games are won and lost.”
For Lupoli, though, it isn’t simply work ethic. There is talent, too.
Lupoli has that football sense you can’t really teach, particularly when somebody is running with football in hand.
“Sal has a nose for the ball,” said Bentley first-year head coach Alvin Reynolds, whose extensive career in football includes 19 years as an NFL assistant, joining the Falcons as defensive backs coach and later defensive coordinator.
“He’s always had that innate ability,” said Coach Reynolds. “Those kinds of traits are part of who you are. He’s a run-to-ball guy.”
His ascension to the top of the tackling lists (he was second on the team last year) and huge weekly honors isn’t a personal thing.
Lupoli said the group in the trenches -- DL Joe Rivers (6-1, 260), DL Zachary Goodwin (6-0, 300), DL Herve Tshibamba (6-2, 275), DE Jack Six (6-2, 235) and DE Cedie Dashiell (6-0, 235), DL Quinn Nilan (6-4, 240) -- and the other linebacker next to him, Christian Lanzalotto, make his job as “tackler” easier.
Lupoli is the “Will” linebacker, noted as the speed guy on the weak side, while Lanzalotto is the “Mike,” noted for taking on blockers, including full-backs, in the middle.
“Christian is the perfect guy next to me,” said Lupoli. “He’s tough and very physical.
“And our defensive line? Incredible,” said Lupoli. “Honestly, the gaps they create make it easier for me. I just look for the football and go. If you ask me, our defensive line the best in the country. Our D-backs are elite. It's amazing how much talent we have on defense.”
Lupoli is coming off another monster game in Bentley’s 24-3 win over rival So. Conn. State. He had 14 tackles, one less than the 15 tackles he had in the 21-13 loss to New Haven.
Two games ago, in a 10-3 win over Assumption, he recovered a fumble in the red zone and returned it 30 yards before ending the game with an interception in the final two minutes.
“Sal’s a leader on and off the field,” said Coach Reynolds. “He brings it every day, at practice, watching film. That’s why we named him a captain.”
Lupoli said Bentley has felt like home since he first stepped on campus as student in 2019.
“I love it,” said Lupoli, a business major at one of the top business schools in New England. “I’m a business-minded person. My family has real estate, a pizza company [Sal’s Pizza] my dad started after college. I’m around people that think the same way I do. I’ve met all my best friends here.
“I love the school’s commitment to football, too,” said Lupoli. “I’m grateful for the coaches, Coach Reynolds taking over … This is where I belong.”
While Howshan does appreciate his roommate’s abilities to make the big plays, including his game-ending interception two weeks ago. But he admits there is another Lupoli feat he appreciates almost as much.
“Sometimes when he goes home to Chelmsford, he’ll back to our place with three or four pizzas,” said Howshan. “It’s an awesome sight to see, Sal walking in the door with pizza. I love their pizza.”
