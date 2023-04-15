NORTH ANDOVER — When North Andover boys lacrosse coach Steve Zella woke up Friday morning, he felt a win was coming, but expected it to be a tight game, as two local powerhouses faced off at Walsh Stadium on Friday night.
Zella’s intuition was correct, more than he could have even imagined. In front of a packed house, the Scarlet Knights doled minated Andover from the jump, winning 18-7.
The Golden Warriors were hot heading into this matchup, beginning the year 3-0, coming off of a win over a Central Catholic team led by Easton Morse and Mikey Ryan.
Both sides knew this game would carry the typically fierce Andover/North Andover emotions, and Zella was extremely pleased by his team’s will to win.
“I was incredibly impressed by this entire squad top-to-bottom tonight, and the face-offs were the difference in this one,” said Zella. “Our offense was scoring goals one after another, and it’s a testament to Ean LaRochelle on the face-off. One of the things we emphasized at practice was keeping the ball away from that offense, and to hold an Army commit in JP Guinee to only one goal, that’s impressive stuff from our defense.”
Knights goale Matthew Roy, an SNHU commit, was fantastic all game long in net, saving five shots in the first quarter, and making 12 saves overall on the night.
“Matt was incredible in goal, especially in the first half,” said Zella. “He stonewalled them, and got in their head. Andover has some great shooters, obviously headlined by Guinee, and Matt helped us greatly tonight, as usual.”
Offensively, North Andover’s Collin Willoe was the story of the first half, scoring four goals before the break and five total. Senior Jake Lins led his team in goals, scoring six, and sophomore Trey Kean had four.
“This was an awesome game for us, and the entire team showed up versus a great opponent,” said Lins. “In a rivalry game, we really can’t have a better win than this one here on a warm Friday night.”
Zella expects this type of performance from his offense, but he couldn’t help but be impressed by Lins’ six goals.
“Jake is a sniper, he’s a great shooter, and he plays like a dog, whether it’s a practice, scrimmage, or a game,” said Zella. “He gets after it, he’s aggressive to the net, and he’s always looking for a shot. He was incredible tonight.”
Both North Andover and Andover enter tournaments next week during April break, and it’s safe to say a lot of noise will be coming from these two rivals all season long.
North Andover 18, Andover 7NA: 4-4-6-4 – 18
A: 2-1-2-2 – 7
Goals: NA – Jake Lins 6, Colin Willoe 5, Trey Dean 4, Patrick Roy 2, Ean LaRochelle 1; Andover – Matt Johnson 3, Ethan Ruvido 2, JP Guinee 1, Kiernan Florio 1
Assists: NA – Patrick Roy 3, Trey Kean 3, Ean LaRochelle 2, Tommy Farrell 2, Jake Lins 1; Andover – JP Guinee 3, Kiernan Florio 2, Matt Johnson 2
Saves: NA – Matthew Roy 12; Andover – Finn Beams 6
