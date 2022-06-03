AGE: 18
HIGH SCHOOL: Greater Lawrence Technical School
HOMETOWN: Lawrence
FAMILY: Mom, Praxedes Perez; dad, Chris Perez; brothers, Christian and Erick Perez
COLLEGE PLANS: I plan to go to UMass Lowell for my Bachelor’s in computer science.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Most types of science, especially biology, because I love to do experiments and study in this area. I’ve always loved science as a child and might end up minoring in biology in college this year.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: That high school is easy, which is untrue. When you first arrive it starts easy as you are settling into the new environment with little to no work. But after a couple months starting freshman year you start getting lots of assignments and homework. Over the years the amount of work you get greatly increases and gets more difficult.
Your friend groups might split up or you might encounter drama in high school. A lot of a teenagers stressful moments originate from school. Athletes have to manage time between school and sports which can be challenging or students who work have to balance their schedule. Being a high school student requires a lot of time management and a busy schedule.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Don’t be afraid or feel embarrassed to ask for help from your teachers or peers when you are struggling. Staying quiet when you seriously need help won’t get you anywhere when getting through high school, it’ll only drag you down. So be sure to let anyone know when you are struggling with anything to ensure a successful high school experience.
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: It revolves around three important factors: 1. Being goal-oriented; 2. Time management; and 3. School/peer support. First, having goals can help you stay on track with school and sports and allows room for improvement in both areas. Having good time management and building a schedule allows you to keep track of time required for tasks and helps you plan out your schedule for sports and academics. Lastly, school and peers are great resources to help you succeed and keep you in line with tasks, your peers may have a similar schedule so you can help each other stay motivated and you both understand the struggle of being a student athlete.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: Accomplishing any goals that you aimed for and being satisfied with those results which put you in a greater position than what you previously were in. You have moved forward in personal achievement that you have worked for which most likely took plenty of time to accomplish.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: My favorite moment as an athlete in high school is when I get to build relationships with my coaches, teammates, and even my rivals. I love winning and competing during games but building bonds and interactions has made me love sports even more. I feel like I belong and more motivated when I am being pushed by the people that I am closest to and who are always supporting me.
FAVORITE CHARITY: St. Jude because they focus on research revolving around cancers and diseases, including leukemia found in children.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: Several coaches have told me to stay consistent, play your game, and not to worry about the score whether we are winning or losing. They have said to focus more on my own skill and being what I have to the field, don’t worry about anyone else or how the game is going just play your game.
MY HERO IS … : Leonel Messi, because I have always looked up to him as a leader he is very inspiring to millions who love to play soccer or in general. He started off really poor and worked his way to the top to become a soccer legend, one of the best soccer players to ever exist. I admire his hard work and perseverance even when times were tough so I aspire to be like him.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Become a successful video game designer or publisher for a big company. I’d like to travel the world and explore every part of it.
Notable Honors:
National Honor Society
High honors last eight report cards
Estimated GPA: 3.85
Class rank: 34
