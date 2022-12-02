There’s a lot that can be said about the still fairly new MIAA statewide tournaments, which are now in their second year of existence.
But what can’t be said is that they don’t find worthy champions.
With football Super Bowls still to take place this Friday and Saturday at Gilette Stadium, by and large the 2022 fall season has come to a close. The Daily News area had one state champion team with Newburyport boys soccer, which went a perfect 23-0-0 to win the Division 3 title.
But a few observations from the fall season:
Out of the 19 state finals that have already been completed between field hockey, soccer and volleyball, 10 have been won by the bracket’s No. 1 seed.
Volleyball was particularly chalky with four No. 1 seeds winning, with the only outlier being No. 2 Tewksbury in Division 3 — which beat top-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth in the final.
Five No. 1 seeds also have the ability to win a football state championship.
Silver Lake Regional girls soccer (the No. 10 seed in Division 2) was the only double-digit seed to win a state title.
-The Newburyport boys were the only soccer team (either gender) to win 23 games and have a perfect record with no losses or ties.
Here is a complete list of all the 2022 MIAA fall season champions.
Field Hockey
Division 1: No. 2 Andover (22-1-0).
Division 2: No. 4 Longmeadow (19-2-2).
Division 3: No. 1 Watertown (22-0-0).
Division 4: No. 1 Uxbridge (23-0-0).
Boys Soccer
Division 1: No. 3 St. John’s Prep (22-0-1).
Division 2: No. 1 Oliver Ames (20-1-2).
Division 3: No. 9 Newburyport (23-0-0).
Division 4: No. 1 South Hadley (20-1-2).
Division 5: No. 1 Bromfield School (18-3-2).
Girls Soccer
Division 1: No. 2 Hingham (19-0-4).
Division 2: No. 10 Silver Lake Regional (12-3-8).
Division 3: No. 4 Hanover (19-3-1).
Division 4: No. 1 Cohasset (17-1-3).
Division 5: No. 2 Sutton (17-5-1).
Volleyball
Division 1: No. 1 Newton North (24-1).
Division 2: No. 1 Westborough (21-0).
Division 3: No. 2 Tewksbury (21-4).
Division 4: No. 1 Ipswich (21-2).
Division 5: No. 1 Frontier Regional (24-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.