For all their preseason expectations and playoff aspirations, the Red Sox are on track to finish as a last place team.
Wednesday night against the New York Yankees, they looked every bit the part.
First came the top of the fifth, which started with a Xander Bogaerts error that allowed Aaron Hicks to reach. Then after Aaron Judge followed that with a single, Gleyber Torres delivered what can only be described as a three-run Little League home run, during which Christian Arroyo was late on the cutoff and then catcher Connor Wong threw the ball all the way into the right field corner trying to gun Torres down at first base.
Then, trailing 4-2 with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth, J.D. Martinez appeared to beat out an inning-ending double play to score a run and the the deficit to one. Only he didn't actually touch first base, and the play was subsequently overturned on replay.
"That kind of sums up our season right there, just short," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "He was hustling and just missed it. That's all he has there, it's not lack of effort, it's the other way around. ... We are who we are, we're short in certain areas and we haven't been able to finish games."
The cherry on top was two inexplicable miscues in center fielder by Abraham Almonte in the top of the ninth, and the end result was a particularly dispiriting 5-3 loss and a series sweep that will keep the Yankees six games up in the AL East.
That's not what the Red Sox want, but if there was any silver lining it's that rookie starting pitcher Brayan Bello is continuing to develop into a real big league contributor.
For the fifth straight start since returning from the injured list in late August, Bello looked good. The 23-year-old pitched five innings, allowed six hits and one walk, struck out six and didn't allow an earned run. He drew 14 whiffs, including four out of nine swings on his changeup, and maintained his composure to pitch his way out of a tough fourth inning jam in which New York put two runners in scoring position with one out on a double steal.
"He was good, tough lineup, they control the strike zone and he gave us five innings," Cora said. "He keeps growing, a few curveballs today, that's part of the mix, so he's doing an outstanding job and he keeps getting better."
Overall Bello's posted a 2.84 ERA dating back to his Aug. 24 return to the rotation, and looking ahead he's making a strong case for a spot in next season's rotation.
With the Red Sox all but out of the playoff hunt, now is the time to see what the club has in its young players. That Bello is taking a step forward is a huge positive, even if it came on a night where just about everything else went wrong.
