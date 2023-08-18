Maurice Harris saw it all. As in, “The Transformation.”
He saw a 149-pound “kid” walk onto the Liberty University campus in August of 2019, and eventually complete his last college football game in late December a full-fledged man, nearly 180 pounds, ready for bear.
“Demario Douglas was this little kid, kind of skinny,” recalled Harris, Liberty University’s former wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, of his former 5-foot-8 wideout. “But he had something inside we saw right away. He was driven and focused. Those things were always there from Day 1, besides his speed and quickness.”
The “Demario Douglas Story,” which currently has a chapter in the works in Foxborough, was not one of those overnight success stories. To the contrary.
It was four, methodical, years.
“The first thing you notice about him is his positive attitude,” said Harris. “He was brought up by his mother and grandmother. They did a tremendous job. He wasn’t one of those moody kids from a tough upbringing. He had this energy from the start.”
Douglas’ stats bore out his “methodical” trend at Liberty.
In 2019, Douglas had 9 receptions, 136 yards, 1 touchdown. In 2020, it was 32 receptions, 363 yards and 3 TDs. In 2021, he had 52 receptions, 701 yards and 6 TDs.
Then last fall, his “breakout” season, he had 79 receptions, 993 yards and 6 TDs.
It put him on the map.
So did his 4.29 time in the 20-meter shuttle run at the NFL Combine, putting him in the top 10 for wide receivers.
In case you’re wondering, for slot receivers, the shuttle run means something, showing quickness, which is a big deal in the middle of NFL defenses. Julian Edelman was timed at 3.92 at two Pro Days in 2009.
“We had him primarily inside the first three years,” said Harris. “Then we started moving him inside and outside in the latter part of the 2021 season. We realized he was so much of a dynamic playmaker, we had to find ways to get him in open space more. That’s where he’s most dangerous.”
But Douglas’ speed and quickness don’t tell the real story. It’s his love of football, that created the opportunity he currently has with the Patriots.
“I remember one of his roommates who was on the team told me that other guys would always play video games hanging around,” said Harris. “Demario would be alone watching Youtube videos of great wide receivers, studying their releases, their technique, their route-running.
“He’s always been a football junkie. I remember we were talking during a practice once and he said, ‘I have no Plan B. I have only a plan to play in the NFL.’”
The Patriots scooped Douglas up with the third of their four sixth round picks, getting the 5-foot-8, 179-pounder with the 210th overall.
“I hadn’t seen or heard anything about the Patriots being interested,” said Harris. “But I wasn’t surprised. He’s their kind of guy. He loves football and makes plays. When I saw he was picked by Belichick I said, ‘Perfect place for him.’”
Harris said Douglas has work to do at the next level, particularly if he’s going to be a potential target.
“The one thing he needs to improve upon is getting off press coverage,” said Harris. “It’s one thing to be in open space, getting a free release off the line or in motion; it’s another to get pressed by a defensive back and getting open.”
As for the other “stuff,” Douglas can add value immediately on special teams, on the punt and kickoff returns, as well as speed sweeps and screens.
He was not used in the running game until late last year. He ran for a 75 yard touchdown against UConn, later adding a 25-yard run.
“Demario got better every year at Liberty,” said Harris, who stays in contact with Douglas via text messages and phone calls. “I expect that to continue, even at the NFL level. He’s got skills that translate. He will win 95 percent of the matchups he has because of his quickness. I can’t wait to watch him on Sundays.”
Harris said he knows that Douglas is making a name for himself due to the interview requests he has done.
“I’ve been so busy with our team here (at Jackson State University) that I haven’t been able to follow what’s happening in the NFL,” said Harris. “But I told Demario (Tuesday night) that I was doing my fourth interview about him. That’s how I know he’s making a great impression. and honestly, I’m not surprised.”
Bill Burt is executive sports editor of the Eagle-Tribune. You can email him at bburt@eagletribune.com.
