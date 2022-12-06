The Red Sox appear to have struck out on one of their top bullpen targets.
Tommy Kahnle, a 33-year-old right-hander, has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the New York Yankees, per multiple reports. Kahnle had been connected to Boston in recent days and reportedly had a two-year offer from the Red Sox on the table as well.
Instead he wound up opting for his former team.
Kahnle has pitched eight seasons in the big leagues, most recently for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. He has missed significant time over the past three years due to injury, missing most of 2020 and all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He then sat out a sizable portion of 2022 as well due to right forearm inflammation but was impressive upon his return in mid-September. He finished the year with a 2.84 ERA over 12.2 innings.
Prior to his stint with the Dodgers, Kahnle pitched four seasons with the New York Yankees, the club that originally drafted him out of Lynn University in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft.
Red Sox unlikely to move elite prospects
Chaim Bloom says the Red Sox expect to be active in both the free agent and trade markets, and Monday he said the club's ideal offseason would likely involve making at least one significant trade.
Given the club's impressive minor league depth the Red Sox could conceivably swing any number of deals for established big league stars, but while the club isn't ruling anything out, there likely will be a limit to what Bloom is willing to give up in any realistic trade scenario.
"I don't philosophically believe in untouchables, there should always be something that someone can put on the table that will make it worth moving someone," Bloom said. "That said, there's a short list of guys that it's really hard for me to imagine that we'd part with."
Though Bloom didn't offer specifics, that list would likely include top prospect Marcelo Mayer, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and the No. 12 prospect in the sport according to Baseball America. The soon-to-be 20-year-old shortstop enjoyed a terrific first full year of professional baseball and is regarded as a potential franchise cornerstone in the mold of Corey Seager.
Other near-untouchables likely could include first baseman Triston Casas and starting pitcher Brayan Bello, each of whom is expected to play a role on the big league roster next spring. But beyond that you could make a case for moving just about anyone if the right offer came along.
Cora hopes to meet with Bogaerts soon
The Red Sox have remained in contact with shortstop Xander Bogaerts throughout his free agency, and Alex Cora has kept in touch as well. Monday night the Red Sox manager said he'd been texting with Bogaerts over the weekend during the U.S.A. vs. Netherlands World Cup soccer match and they might get together later this week.
"He's working out in Arizona. If we can set up a lunch or something, we'll do it. We probably won't talk business. We'll talk about life," Cora said. "That's the beauty of this stuff, that there's a business side of it, there's the personal side of it. But going back to the business side of it is the one you care about. We're engaged, which is the most important thing."
Cora said he's hopeful Bogaerts will return, but whether he does or not the club has a lot of work to do.
Echoing the message issued by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, Cora said the Red Sox are actively talking to a lot of different free agents in hopes of bolstering a roster that sputtered to a last place finish in 2022. As part of that process, he and several returning players have been selling the club to free agent targets, with Trevor Story in particular emerging as a key pitch-man.
"The players have told Chaim, Trevor and Kiké [Hernández] and Nick [Pivetta] and guys that have been there the last few years, we'll help you. And Trevor is the guy that actually caught my attention last year towards the end," Cora said. "We had a meeting with the guys and he said that what we did during the process, it helped him to make a decision. And he wants to pay it forward."
One of Boston's primary targets will be a starting pitcher. Cora all but guaranteed the Red Sox will sign at least one, saying the club is talking to a few different pitchers who they hope can bolster a group that could also feature a healthy Chris Sale and three up-and-coming standouts in Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello.
"I think the deeper we are, the better we're going to be," Cora said. "And we saw it last year. At one point we were really, really good from the mound and then we were short."
Cora said Sale, Whitlock and Houck, all of whom finished the season on the injured list, are recovering well and should be ready for spring training. He said Sale is scheduled to start throwing next week and the plan remains for him to be a starter despite now having endured three consecutive injury-plagued seasons.
Other highlights from Cora's press conference:
- Newly elevated bench coach Ramon Vazquez likely would have been promoted no matter what, even if incumbent bench coach Will Venable hadn't left to become associate manager for the Texas Rangers. Cora praised Vazquez's baseball acumen and predicted he could be a big league manager in the future. Cora said the club is still working to determine who could take over for Vazquez as first base coach.
- Triston Casas sounds unlikely to play in the World Baseball Classic. Cora said he isn't sure if he'll make the active roster for Team Puerto Rico, which could wind up being a good thing for the Red Sox given his offseason knee injury and the club's desire to get him more repetitions in spring training.
- Cora once again emphasized the need for the Red Sox to become a more dynamic, athletic team, a common refrain since the end of last season. He also confirmed that desire played a role in who the club protected ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, a group that included standout athletes like Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and David Hamilton: "They're just good athletes, just happens that they're really good. Just fast, good defenders," Cora said. "Obviously there's a few things that they still have to work on, but I think overall we did a good job protecting the right guys and we're in a good spot."
All-MLB teams announced
Monday night MLB announced its 2022 All-MLB teams, which aim to honor the best players in the sport across both leagues. A total of 32 players were chosen, with 16 players each honored as First Team or Second Team selections.
The All-MLB selections were as follows.
First Team:
J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
Trea Turner, LAD, SS
Manny Machado, SD, 3B
Mookie Betts, LAD, OF
Aaron Judge, NYY, OF
Mike Trout, LAA, OF
Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
Shohei Ohtani, LAA, SP
Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
Second Team:
Will Smith, LAD, C
Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
Andrés Giménez, CLE, 2B
Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
Julio Rodriguez, SEA, OF
Kyle Schwarber, PHI, OF
Kyle Tucker, HOU, OF
Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
Dylan Cease, CWS, SP
Max Fried, ATL, SP
Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
Julio Urias, LAD, SP
Ryan Helsley, STL, RP
Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
Baker hopes baseball can forgive Bonds
Dusty Baker is living the good life. A few months ago the Houston Astros skipper finally broke through and won his first World Series title as a manager in his 25th season. Since then he's spent his time relaxing at home in his garden and later this week plans to fly out to Hawaii.
He now heads into the new season with a great chance to win a second title, and eventually Baker's journey will culminate with a plaque in Cooperstown.
But when that day comes, the best player he ever managed won't be on stage to welcome him.
Speaking to reporters after Sunday's Contemporary Era players committee vote, Baker expressed disappointment that Barry Bonds was not elected to the Hall of Fame and remains out of the sport's good graces. Baker said he's happy for Fred McGriff, who was elected unanimously by the 16-member committee, but was also pulling for the other Steroid Era greats who have thus far been kept out due to their ties to performance-enhancing drugs.
"At some point in time maybe we can forgive them," Baker said. "Barry, Sammy [Sosa], Roger Clemens and Mark McGwire, I mean what they meant to baseball and the amount of energy and enjoyment that they gave to the world. I mean, you still can't take that away from them because, man, there were people following baseball during that period of time that weren't even baseball fans. So we can't forget how much they did for the game and how much they made in this game and how they paid you guys and paid me, too."
Baker managed Bonds with the San Francisco Giants for 10 seasons, a stretch that saw Bonds capture nine All-Star honors and three MVP awards. In their final season together the pair led the Giants to the 2002 World Series, which San Francisco came within eight outs of winning in Game 6 before the Anaheim Angels mounted a furious comeback to force and win Game 7.
Trea Turner reportedly agrees to 11-year, $300 million deal with Phillies
Superstar free agent shortstop Trea Turner has reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and others.
The deal includes a full no-trade clause and will pay Turner an average of $27 million per year through age 40.
Turner was one of four premium shortstops on the free agent market and his reported signing will have a ripple effect throughout the game. Most notably, Turner signing with Philadelphia takes one of the top outside suitors for Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts off the board. The Phillies, led by former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, were considered a potential favorite to lure Bogaerts away, but the hefty price tag on Turner's deal could also wind up raising Bogaerts' price as well.
Turner, 29, is a two-time All-Star who is coming off a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former batting champion hit .298 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI, 101 runs scored and 27 stolen bases for the Dodgers while playing a key role in leading the club to a franchise-record 111 wins.
Market developing for ex-Sox catcher Vazquez
The market for former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is reportedly heating up.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Vazquez is likely to land a three-year deal and has garnered interest from the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins. Rosenthal also reported the Houston Astros have interest in retaining Vazquez, but in more of a co-starter role along fellow incumbent Martin Maldonado.
The 32-year-old previously spent his entire professional career with the Red Sox organization and was the club's longest tenured player when he was traded to Houston at the trade deadline. Vazquez finished the 2022 season with a .274 average, nine home runs and a .714 OPS in 119 games split between Boston and Houston and drew praise for his work with the Astros pitching staff, particularly during the team's World Series run.
Mets reportedly sign Justin Verlander
Days after losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets have reportedly moved quickly to fill his spot atop the rotation by signing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a historic deal.
According to SNY's Andy Martino, MLB Network's Jon Heyman and others, the Mets and Verlander have agreed to a two-year deal worth more than $86 million. The soon-to-be 40-year-old will earn $43.3 million per year, and the deal also includes a full no-trade clause and a third vesting year worth $35 million if Verlander pitches 140 innings in 2024.
Verlander is coming off a remarkable season in which he won his third Cy Young Award at age 39 only a year removed from Tommy John surgery. He went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and an 0.829 WHIP over 175 innings and played a crucial role in leading the Houston Astros to the 2022 World Series title.
Verlander will now reunite with former Detroit Tigers teammate Max Scherzer atop the Mets' rotation, once again giving New York a pair of elite arms as the franchise chases its first World Series title since 1986.
Red Sox rumored to be interested in A's catcher Murphy
The Oakland Athletics are soon expected to trade catcher Sean Murphy, and the Boston Red Sox are reportedly among the clubs in on the 28-year-old standout.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Red Sox, Cardinals, Rays and Guardians are among the teams that have been connected to Murphy in recent weeks. Feinsand had previously reported the Braves were a frontrunner but that they have fallen out of the picture in recent days.
Murphy would be a major addition for a Red Sox club that currently has an uncertain situation at catcher. After trading longtime starter Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros and releasing backup Kevin Plawecki, the Red Sox finished the season with newly acquired Reese McGuire and rookie Connor Wong as the primary catchers. McGuire exceeded expectations offensively, hitting .337 in 36 games with the Red Sox, but he has historically been a non-contributor offensively and Wong only has 33 total big league games under his belt.
Following the season Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the club would consider upgrades at catcher, and Murphy would more than fit the bill.
Since finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, Murphy has established himself as one of baseball's best all-around catchers over the past two seasons. In 2021 he won a Gold Glove while hitting 17 home runs, and in 2022 he saw his overall offensive performance improve across the board, batting raising his average from .216 to .250 while posted a .759 OPS and career highs in homers (18) and RBI (66). He even earned some down-ballot MVP consideration, finishing 22nd in the American League voting.
Given his upward trajectory and the fact that he still has three years of team control before hitting free agency in 2026, Murphy is expected to command a hefty price on the trade market. The Red Sox do have a surplus of prospects in their system, however, so if they decide Murphy is worth the investment there's nothing stopping the club from making a move.
McGriff unanimously elected to Hall of Fame by Contemporary Era committee
Long overshadowed by his higher profile peers, Fred McGriff has finally earned a place among baseball's immortals.
McGriff was unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Contemporary Era players committee vote, earning votes from all 16 committee members to earn a spot in next summer's Class of 2023.
McGriff was the only person on the eight-player ballot to reach the 12-vote threshold needed for induction. Don Mattingly came closest with eight votes, Curt Schilling earned seven, Don Baylor six and Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro all earned fewer than four.
The longtime first baseman, who played 19 seasons in the big leagues between 1986 and 2004, was a five-time All-Star and a model of consistency throughout his career. Though he never reached 40 home runs in a season, he had 10 seasons with 30 or more, including seven in a row, and finished with 493 for his career. He almost certainly would have topped 500 with a career-best 40-plus homers in 1994 if not for the strike that wiped out the last third of the season, and his failure to reach that milestone is believed to have played a big role in his never getting a serious look during his time on the BBWAA ballot.
Beyond his power numbers, McGriff also batted .286 with an .886 OPS for his career and played a crucial role in leading the 1995 Atlanta Braves to a World Series title.
Busy week ahead at MLB Winter Meetings
For the first time since December of 2019 Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are set to take place in their traditional in-person format, and with the baseball world descending on San Diego it's widely expected that what's so far been a quiet offseason is about to ramp up.
Will Aaron Judge return to the Yankees or sign elsewhere? How about Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox? We may soon have answers to those questions and more, but while we can't say for sure when the big deals might go down, there's plenty on the Winter Meetings itinerary fans can look forward to over the coming week.
Here's a quick daily rundown of the upcoming Winter Meetings schedule.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Tonight the Baseball Hall of Fame is set to announce the results of its Contemporary Era players committee vote, which could result in new and potentially controversial legends finally earning their place in Coopertown.
The eight-player ballot is headlined by former MVPs Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two all-time greats who have seen their Hall of Fame candidacies stagnate due to their suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs. The two fell off the BBWAA ballot last winter after falling short in their 10th and final year of eligibility, as did former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, who is also on the Contemporary Era ballot after his own candidacy was hurt by his toxic post-retirement behavior.
Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy and Rafael Palmeiro round out the ballot.
In order to earn induction a player has to appear on at least 75% of all ballots cast, which should require at least 12 votes. The 16-person committee, which includes seven former players, five executive and three veteran media members, is also limited to a maximum of three players per ballot, meaning there is a maximum of 48 votes to go around if every member were to vote for three players.
The results of the vote will be announced at 8 p.m. ET.
Monday, Dec. 5
Throughout the Winter Meetings Red Sox president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is expected to provide daily updates on the club's activities, and the first check-in is currently scheduled for Monday at 6:15 p.m. ET.
In addition, all 30 MLB managers are scheduled to give press conferences over the course of Monday and Tuesday, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora is currently expected to speak at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.
Depending on the result of Sunday's Hall of Fame Contemporary Era vote, there may also be a press conference if there are any new inductees and if those players happen to be in San Diego for the meetings.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Tuesday will be highlighted by the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery, which has been instituted as part of last spring's new Collective Bargaining Agreement and will determine the top six picks in next summer's MLB Draft. The results of the lottery will be announced at 8:30 p.m. ET and each club that did not qualify for this past October's postseason will have at least an outside shot of picking first overall.
The odds of picking first are as follows:
- Washington 16.5%
- Oakland 16.5%
- Pittsburgh 16.5%
- Cincinnati 13.2%
- Kansas City 10%
- Detroit 7.5%
- Texas 5.5%
- Colorado 3.9%
- Miami 2.7%
- L.A. Angels 1.8%
- Arizona 1.4%
- Chi. Cubs 1.1%
- Minnesota 0.9%
- Boston 0.8%
- Chi. White Sox 0.6%
- San Francisco 0.5%
- Baltimore 0.4%
- Milwaukee 0.2%
In addition, World Baseball Classic Media Day will also take place on Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. ET and the managers of each competing nation's club will be available. Team USA's Mark DeRosa and Tony Reagins are among those scheduled to speak.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
The Winter Meetings are scheduled to conclude Wednesday with the Rule 5 Draft, which is returning after a two-year absence after last December's edition was cancelled due to the lockout. The draft will take place starting at 5 p.m. ET and the selection order will go in reverse order of last year's standings, with the Red Sox scheduled to pick No. 14. The Triple-A and Double-A phases of the draft will immediate follow the conclusion of the big league phase.
