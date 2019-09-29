Key halftime stats for Pats
Brady, 9 for 22, 90 yards, 1 int., 34.3 QB rating
Michel 11 rushes, 44 yards
Edelman, Dorsett and Gordon combined for 5 receptions, 38 yards
Van Noy, Collins each have a sack
TD for Bolden
Interceptions for Devin McCourty and J.C. Jackson
Blocked punt for Jackson
TD return for Slater
First half dominance on 'D'
The Patriots defense has allowed, get this, only one touchdown in the first half over their last eight games, including the postseason last year.
Amazing.
The only TD was a 43-yard pass by Philip Rivers to Keenan Allen to tie the score 7-7 in the first quarter of the Patriots rout of the Chargers in the AFC Divisional game last January in Foxborough.
Gore passes 15,000 yards
Bills running back Frank Gore came into the season as the fourth leading rusher of all-time.
He just surpassed 15,000 yards for his career.
Here are the leaders:
1. Emmitt Smith 18,355 1990-2004
2. Walter Payton 16,726 1975-1988
3. Barry Sanders 15,269 1989-1998
4. Frank Gore 15,001 2005-2019
Key first quarter offensive stats for Pats:
Brady only 4 of 9, 46 yards, 60.4 rating
Sony Michel 5 rushes, 22 yards
James White 3 receptions, 41 yards
Phillip Dorsett only one catch with four targets
No targets for Julian Edelman
Jackson blocked punt, Slater TD makes history
The J.C. Jackson blocked punt and return for a touchdown by Matthew Slater was only the second in the Bill Belichick era.
The other was last year, Dont'a Hightower block and Kyle Van Noy TD versus the Chicago Bears.
Really good and, well, really bad stats
A really good stat, as was noted earlier, Devin McCourty has four interceptions through four games.
By the way, McCourty had four interceptions from 2015 through 2018.
Have a year Devin.
A really bad stat, as we noted in pregame analysis, is that Pats kicker Stephen Gostkowski has now missed four extra points in four games.
Four games, four interceptions for DMac
Patriots safety Devin McCourty now has an interception in each of the Patriots four regular season games.
Does that lock up his Pro Bowl berth?
Buffalo has gone all out
Not only are former quarterback Joe Kelly and his coach, Marv Levy here, but there was a fly-over with four Navy fighter jets here as the national anthem was finished.
It really would be nice if the Buffalo Bills were good again.
This place is rocking.
Bills inactives for today
Robert Foster (WR)
Taron Johnson (CB)
Devin Singletary (RB)
Corey Thompson (LB)
Spencer Long (OL)
Conor McDermott (OL)
Tyler Kroft (TE)
Quick thoughts: The only key here is Singletary, their top running back as a rookie. He is good. He has also now missed two straight games. We heard Singletary was out earlier this morning.
Pats inactives for today
Caleb Benenoch (OL)
Korey Cunningham (OL)
Cody Kessler (QB)
Byron Cowart (DB)
Joejuan Williams (DB)
Dont'a Hightower (LB)
Damien Harris (RB)
Quick thoughts: A little surprising Harris, given there is expected to be heavy load with running game today. But the fact that Burkhead was healthy enough, probably eliminated that chance. Not surprised Julian Edelman is playing, just expected a week off. But with a divisional foe on road? He's playing.
My picks for Week 4 games
Sunday’s games
New England 20, BUFFALO 16 … Gostkowski comes through
ATLANTA 23, Tennessee 20 … Down on both teams
Kansas City 35, DETROIT 20 … Not ready for prime time
INDIANAPOLIS 24, Oakland 23 … Will be very close
L.A. Chargers 27, MIAMI 23 … Closer than you think
Washington 26, N.Y. GIANTS 21 … ‘Skins in desperation mode
Cleveland 24, BALTIMORE 20 … Not sold on either team
HOUSTON 31, Carolina 24 … Texans beat cocky QB
L.A. RAMS 41, Tampa Bay 24 … Bucs season is over
Seattle 31, ARIZONA 20 … Seahawks wins QB battle
Minnesota 24, CHICAGO 20 … Not sold on Bears
DENVER 23, Jacksonville 21 … Probably close ‘til end
Dallas 31, NEW ORLEANS 27 … Tough call, but ‘Boys win
Monday night
PITTSBURGH 20, Cincinnati 17 … No guts to pick Bengals
Home team in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 30-14-1
Three things to look for: Allen's legs, Gostkowski's foot and few points
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick treats divisional road games like, well, playoff games.
The rest of the football world seems to mock the Patriots AFC East foes, Belichick prepares for them like Super Bowl contenders.
Expect the Patriots to try to run the ball a lot, get a two-score lead, and then let the defense take over.
Here are three things to look for here at New Era Field:
Pats containment of Allen
Josh Allen’s arm is very good, but his legs might be even more important. He is not afraid to run the ball and it seems his work throwing the ball is rolling out to his right. Look for Patriots defensive ends to set the edge and have a controlled pass rush on the outside. Pocket passers are the exception in this league. Rollout guys, extending plays, are the norm.
Gostowski’s success rate
The Patriots have survived with kicker Stephen Gostkowski being subpar this season, particularly on extra points at 10 for 13. He has missed only one field goal in the 43-0 drubbing of the Dolphins. The Bills fandom (and media) is treating this game like a playoff tilt, which means the players usually follow suit. A missed field goal and or extra point would be costly.
Low scoring
The Patriots are not 100 percent. Not even close. The injuries of the offensive line will be challenged today. What that means is Bill Belichick will probably play this game close to the vest, looking for field position, and letting ball control (short passes and rushing) and his top-rated defense take charge of the game. Remember the Super Bowl, 13-3? Don’t be surprised if it’s something like that, say 20-16.
