This weekend the Red Sox play their first series at Wrigley Field in a decade this weekend, and only their third series in The Friendly Confines ever, as the face the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set. Here is everything you need to know as the series kicks off Friday afternoon.
How to watch
Friday: NESN, WEEI 93.7 FM, 2:20 p.m. ET
Saturday: FOX, WEEI 93.7 FM, 7:15 p.m. ET
Sunday: NESN, WEEI 93.7 FM, 2:20 p.m. ET
Starting pitchers
Friday: Rich Hill (4-4, 4.09 ERA) vs. Adrian Sampson (0-0, 1.69 ERA)
Saturday: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60) vs. Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87)
Sunday: TBD vs. Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.34)
Friday's lineup
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Trevor Story 2B
- Franchy Cordero 1B
- Christian Vázquez C
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Rich Hill P
