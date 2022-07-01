Reds Cubs Baseball

This weekend the Red Sox play their first series at Wrigley Field in a decade this weekend, and only their third series in The Friendly Confines ever, as the face the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set. Here is everything you need to know as the series kicks off Friday afternoon.

How to watch

Friday: NESN, WEEI 93.7 FM, 2:20 p.m. ET

Saturday: FOX, WEEI 93.7 FM, 7:15 p.m. ET

Sunday: NESN, WEEI 93.7 FM, 2:20 p.m. ET

Starting pitchers

Friday: Rich Hill (4-4, 4.09 ERA) vs. Adrian Sampson (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Saturday: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60) vs. Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87)

Sunday: TBD vs. Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.34)

Friday's lineup

Red Sox

  • Jarren Duran CF
  • Rafael Devers 3B
  • J.D. Martinez DH
  • Xander Bogaerts SS
  • Alex Verdugo LF
  • Trevor Story 2B
  • Franchy Cordero 1B
  • Christian Vázquez C
  • Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
  • Rich Hill P

 

