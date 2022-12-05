When the Red Sox sputtered to a last place finish this past season, Chaim Bloom knew the club needed a lot of help if it hoped to turn things around in 2023.
Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon at the Winter Meetings, the Red Sox chief baseball officer laid out in unusually candid terms exactly what the club would like to add ahead of next season.
Bloom said by offseason's end the club hopes to have added "seven, eight, nine, maybe more" players to bolster the big league roster. That includes three or more bullpen arms, at least one starting pitcher and multiple position players, ideally including veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
"Some of those moves are going to be smaller, some are going to be larger, the second the offseason starts we need to be engaged in that whole process and we're already taking steps along that road to build that whole team," Bloom said. "And we're going to continue to take steps along that road and hopefully Xander is one of those players we can add."
Despite some recent reports to the contrary, Bloom said the Red Sox have remained actively engaged with Bogaerts. He added the club fully expected him to explore his market and is not surprised by how the process has played out, saying he earned the right to his free agency and they don't begrudge him it one bit.
Bloom said he isn't sure if the club will meet with Bogaerts in San Diego, but he remains the club's top priority and their preferred shortstop over potential internal options like Trevor Story or Kiké Hernández.
"We'd love to have Xander back, that's our hope," Bloom said. "I've said it before we do feel with those guys we have two good options but we'll be stronger with Xander here."
In terms of pitching, the Red Sox have already added left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez and are expected to finalize a deal with veteran right-hander Chris Martin by the end of the week. Bloom said they aren't finished and ideally would like to add a third arm capable of serving in the closer role, though they're less picky about whether or not that pitcher has prior closing experience.
He also emphasized the club's desire to add another starting pitcher, noting that the club has several young arms ready to step up and fill in the back of the rotation like Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello. The goal now is to supplement them with someone who could serve as a leader and comfortably start in a playoff series.
"Definitely want to add another starter," Bloom said. "We do have guys who are ready to step in and give us innings at the back of the rotation, so what we'll be looking for is upside and consistency and leadership."
Beyond Bogaerts and the club's shortstop situation, Bloom said the club is also looking into upgrades at just about every position on the diamond. He specifically cited catcher as a potential area for improvement, but the Red Sox ultimately hope to add multiple bats and are actively exploring the free agent and trade markets.
"I would expect by the end of this we'll have added three, four, maybe more position players as well," Bloom said.
Trea Turner reportedly agrees to 11-year, $300 million deal with Phillies
Superstar free agent shortstop Trea Turner has reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and others.
The deal includes a full no-trade clause and will pay Turner an average of $27 million per year through age 40.
Turner was one of four premium shortstops on the free agent market and his reported signing will have a ripple effect throughout the game. Most notably, Turner signing with Philadelphia takes one of the top outside suitors for Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts off the board. The Phillies, led by former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, were considered a potential favorite to lure Bogaerts away, but the hefty price tag on Turner's deal could also wind up raising Bogaerts' price as well.
Turner, 29, is a two-time All-Star who is coming off a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former batting champion hit .298 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI, 101 runs scored and 27 stolen bases for the Dodgers while playing a key role in leading the club to a franchise-record 111 wins.
Market developing for ex-Sox catcher Vazquez
The market for former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is reportedly heating up.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Vazquez is likely to land a three-year deal and has garnered interest from the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins. Rosenthal also reported the Houston Astros have interest in retaining Vazquez, but in more of a co-starter role along fellow incumbent Martin Maldonado.
The 32-year-old previously spent his entire professional career with the Red Sox organization and was the club's longest tenured player when he was traded to Houston at the trade deadline. Vazquez finished the 2022 season with a .274 average, nine home runs and a .714 OPS in 119 games split between Boston and Houston and drew praise for his work with the Astros pitching staff, particularly during the team's World Series run.
Mets reportedly sign Justin Verlander
Days after losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets have reportedly moved quickly to fill his spot atop the rotation by signing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a historic deal.
According to SNY's Andy Martino, MLB Network's Jon Heyman and others, the Mets and Verlander have agreed to a two-year deal worth more than $86 million. The soon-to-be 40-year-old will earn $43.3 million per year, and the deal also includes a full no-trade clause and a third vesting year worth $35 million if Verlander pitches 140 innings in 2024.
Verlander is coming off a remarkable season in which he won his third Cy Young Award at age 39 only a year removed from Tommy John surgery. He went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and an 0.829 WHIP over 175 innings and played a crucial role in leading the Houston Astros to the 2022 World Series title.
Verlander will now reunite with former Detroit Tigers teammate Max Scherzer atop the Mets' rotation, once again giving New York a pair of elite arms as the franchise chases its first World Series title since 1986.
Red Sox rumored to be interested in A's catcher Murphy
The Oakland Athletics are soon expected to trade catcher Sean Murphy, and the Boston Red Sox are reportedly among the clubs in on the 28-year-old standout.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Red Sox, Cardinals, Rays and Guardians are among the teams that have been connected to Murphy in recent weeks. Feinsand had previously reported the Braves were a frontrunner but that they have fallen out of the picture in recent days.
Murphy would be a major addition for a Red Sox club that currently has an uncertain situation at catcher. After trading longtime starter Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros and releasing backup Kevin Plawecki, the Red Sox finished the season with newly acquired Reese McGuire and rookie Connor Wong as the primary catchers. McGuire exceeded expectations offensively, hitting .337 in 36 games with the Red Sox, but he has historically been a non-contributor offensively and Wong only has 33 total big league games under his belt.
Following the season Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the club would consider upgrades at catcher, and Murphy would more than fit the bill.
Since finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, Murphy has established himself as one of baseball's best all-around catchers over the past two seasons. In 2021 he won a Gold Glove while hitting 17 home runs, and in 2022 he saw his overall offensive performance improve across the board, batting raising his average from .216 to .250 while posted a .759 OPS and career highs in homers (18) and RBI (66). He even earned some down-ballot MVP consideration, finishing 22nd in the American League voting.
Given his upward trajectory and the fact that he still has three years of team control before hitting free agency in 2026, Murphy is expected to command a hefty price on the trade market. The Red Sox do have a surplus of prospects in their system, however, so if they decide Murphy is worth the investment there's nothing stopping the club from making a move.
McGriff unanimously elected to Hall of Fame by Contemporary Era committee
Long overshadowed by his higher profile peers, Fred McGriff has finally earned a place among baseball's immortals.
McGriff was unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Contemporary Era players committee vote, earning votes from all 16 committee members to earn a spot in next summer's Class of 2023.
McGriff was the only person on the eight-player ballot to reach the 12-vote threshold needed for induction. Don Mattingly came closest with eight votes, Curt Schilling earned seven, Don Baylor six and Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro all earned fewer than four.
The longtime first baseman, who played 19 seasons in the big leagues between 1986 and 2004, was a five-time All-Star and a model of consistency throughout his career. Though he never reached 40 home runs in a season, he had 10 seasons with 30 or more, including seven in a row, and finished with 493 for his career. He almost certainly would have topped 500 with a career-best 40-plus homers in 1994 if not for the strike that wiped out the last third of the season, and his failure to reach that milestone is believed to have played a big role in his never getting a serious look during his time on the BBWAA ballot.
Beyond his power numbers, McGriff also batted .286 with an .886 OPS for his career and played a crucial role in leading the 1995 Atlanta Braves to a World Series title.
Busy week ahead at MLB Winter Meetings
For the first time since December of 2019 Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are set to take place in their traditional in-person format, and with the baseball world descending on San Diego it's widely expected that what's so far been a quiet offseason is about to ramp up.
Will Aaron Judge return to the Yankees or sign elsewhere? How about Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox? We may soon have answers to those questions and more, but while we can't say for sure when the big deals might go down, there's plenty on the Winter Meetings itinerary fans can look forward to over the coming week.
Here's a quick daily rundown of the upcoming Winter Meetings schedule.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Tonight the Baseball Hall of Fame is set to announce the results of its Contemporary Era players committee vote, which could result in new and potentially controversial legends finally earning their place in Coopertown.
The eight-player ballot is headlined by former MVPs Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two all-time greats who have seen their Hall of Fame candidacies stagnate due to their suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs. The two fell off the BBWAA ballot last winter after falling short in their 10th and final year of eligibility, as did former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, who is also on the Contemporary Era ballot after his own candidacy was hurt by his toxic post-retirement behavior.
Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy and Rafael Palmeiro round out the ballot.
In order to earn induction a player has to appear on at least 75% of all ballots cast, which should require at least 12 votes. The 16-person committee, which includes seven former players, five executive and three veteran media members, is also limited to a maximum of three players per ballot, meaning there is a maximum of 48 votes to go around if every member were to vote for three players.
The results of the vote will be announced at 8 p.m. ET.
Monday, Dec. 5
Throughout the Winter Meetings Red Sox president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is expected to provide daily updates on the club's activities, and the first check-in is currently scheduled for Monday at 6:15 p.m. ET.
In addition, all 30 MLB managers are scheduled to give press conferences over the course of Monday and Tuesday, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora is currently expected to speak at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.
Depending on the result of Sunday's Hall of Fame Contemporary Era vote, there may also be a press conference if there are any new inductees and if those players happen to be in San Diego for the meetings.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Tuesday will be highlighted by the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery, which has been instituted as part of last spring's new Collective Bargaining Agreement and will determine the top six picks in next summer's MLB Draft. The results of the lottery will be announced at 8:30 p.m. ET and each club that did not qualify for this past October's postseason will have at least an outside shot of picking first overall.
The odds of picking first are as follows:
- Washington 16.5%
- Oakland 16.5%
- Pittsburgh 16.5%
- Cincinnati 13.2%
- Kansas City 10%
- Detroit 7.5%
- Texas 5.5%
- Colorado 3.9%
- Miami 2.7%
- L.A. Angels 1.8%
- Arizona 1.4%
- Chi. Cubs 1.1%
- Minnesota 0.9%
- Boston 0.8%
- Chi. White Sox 0.6%
- San Francisco 0.5%
- Baltimore 0.4%
- Milwaukee 0.2%
In addition, World Baseball Classic Media Day will also take place on Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. ET and the managers of each competing nation's club will be available. Team USA's Mark DeRosa and Tony Reagins are among those scheduled to speak.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
The Winter Meetings are scheduled to conclude Wednesday with the Rule 5 Draft, which is returning after a two-year absence after last December's edition was cancelled due to the lockout. The draft will take place starting at 5 p.m. ET and the selection order will go in reverse order of last year's standings, with the Red Sox scheduled to pick No. 14. The Triple-A and Double-A phases of the draft will immediate follow the conclusion of the big league phase.
