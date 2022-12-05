Long overshadowed by his higher profile peers, Fred McGriff has finally earned a place among baseball's immortals.
McGriff was unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Contemporary Era players committee vote, earning votes from all 16 committee members to earn a spot in next summer's Class of 2023.
McGriff was the only person on the eight-player ballot to reach the 12-vote threshold needed for induction. Don Mattingly came closest with eight votes, Curt Schilling earned seven, Don Baylor six and Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro all earned fewer than four.
The longtime first baseman, who played 19 seasons in the big leagues between 1986 and 2004, was a five-time All-Star and a model of consistency throughout his career. Though he never reached 40 home runs in a season, he had 10 seasons with 30 or more, including seven in a row, and finished with 493 for his career. He almost certainly would have topped 500 with a career-best 40-plus homers in 1994 if not for the strike that wiped out the last third of the season, and his failure to reach that milestone is believed to have played a big role in his never getting a serious look during his time on the BBWAA ballot.
Beyond his power numbers, McGriff also batted .286 with an .886 OPS for his career and played a crucial role in leading the 1995 Atlanta Braves to a World Series title.
Busy week ahead at MLB Winter Meetings
For the first time since December of 2019 Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are set to take place in their traditional in-person format, and with the baseball world descending on San Diego it's widely expected that what's so far been a quiet offseason is about to ramp up.
Will Aaron Judge return to the Yankees or sign elsewhere? How about Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox? We may soon have answers to those questions and more, but while we can't say for sure when the big deals might go down, there's plenty on the Winter Meetings itinerary fans can look forward to over the coming week.
Here's a quick daily rundown of the upcoming Winter Meetings schedule.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Tonight the Baseball Hall of Fame is set to announce the results of its Contemporary Era players committee vote, which could result in new and potentially controversial legends finally earning their place in Coopertown.
The eight-player ballot is headlined by former MVPs Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two all-time greats who have seen their Hall of Fame candidacies stagnate due to their suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs. The two fell off the BBWAA ballot last winter after falling short in their 10th and final year of eligibility, as did former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, who is also on the Contemporary Era ballot after his own candidacy was hurt by his toxic post-retirement behavior.
Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy and Rafael Palmeiro round out the ballot.
In order to earn induction a player has to appear on at least 75% of all ballots cast, which should require at least 12 votes. The 16-person committee, which includes seven former players, five executive and three veteran media members, is also limited to a maximum of three players per ballot, meaning there is a maximum of 48 votes to go around if every member were to vote for three players.
The results of the vote will be announced at 8 p.m. ET.
Monday, Dec. 5
Throughout the Winter Meetings Red Sox president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is expected to provide daily updates on the club's activities, and the first check-in is currently scheduled for Monday at 6:15 p.m. ET.
In addition, all 30 MLB managers are scheduled to give press conferences over the course of Monday and Tuesday, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora is currently expected to speak sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. ET on Monday.
Depending on the result of Sunday's Hall of Fame Contemporary Era vote, there may also be a press conference if there are any new inductees and if those players happen to be in San Diego for the meetings.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Tuesday will be highlighted by the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery, which has been instituted as part of last spring's new Collective Bargaining Agreement and will determine the top six picks in next summer's MLB Draft. The results of the lottery will be announced at 8:30 p.m. ET and each club that did not qualify for this past October's postseason will have at least an outside shot of picking first overall.
The odds of picking first are as follows:
- Washington 16.5%
- Oakland 16.5%
- Pittsburgh 16.5%
- Cincinnati 13.2%
- Kansas City 10%
- Detroit 7.5%
- Texas 5.5%
- Colorado 3.9%
- Miami 2.7%
- L.A. Angels 1.8%
- Arizona 1.4%
- Chi. Cubs 1.1%
- Minnesota 0.9%
- Boston 0.8%
- Chi. White Sox 0.6%
- San Francisco 0.5%
- Baltimore 0.4%
- Milwaukee 0.2%
In addition, World Baseball Classic Media Day will also take place on Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. ET and the managers of each competing nation's club will be available. Team USA's Mark DeRosa and Tony Reagins are among those scheduled to speak.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
The Winter Meetings are scheduled to conclude Wednesday with the Rule 5 Draft, which is returning after a two-year absence after last December's edition was cancelled due to the lockout. The draft will take place starting at 5 p.m. ET and the selection order will go in reverse order of last year's standings, with the Red Sox scheduled to pick No. 14. The Triple-A and Double-A phases of the draft will immediate follow the conclusion of the big league phase.
