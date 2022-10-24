-
Mac will start
Mac Jones will get the nod as the starting quarterback in tonight's Monday Night Football battle against the Chicago Bears.
It is a remarkable recovery from a high-ankle sprain near the end of the Patriots loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 25. When it was reported he had a high ankle sprain, there was talk he could be out two months.
Well, it is only one month.
The team went 2-1, losing an overtime game to the Green Bay Packer before clubbing the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
Jones had a quarterback ranking of 76.2, well below the average, ranking 31st when he got hurt. He had only two TD passes and 5 interceptions over that three game span in which the Pats were 1-2.
Rookie Bailey Zappe, on the other hand, put up some impressive stats of his own, with four TD passes and 1 interception, averaging just under 200 yards per game.
As for Zappe, who played at Western Kentucky last year, possibly entering the game at a later time, that will be determined by Coach Bill Belichick.
-
Patriots won't have Wynn
There was one surprise on the Patriots active list for the game with the Bears, left tackle Isaiah Wynn. He was on the injured list this week with a shoulder problem.
That leaves the Patriots short in depth at the tackle position.
Will that affect the Patriots running game? Protecting the quarterback?
-
Fog and more fog
While the rain stopped here in Foxborough at around 5 p.m., as expected, the fog is another story altogether, as the forecast notes it won't be leaving us before midnight.
It is tougher, it appears from the press box, on the third level, the higher people are.
It appears the ball, particularly high passes will be easy enough to see and, hopefully, catch.
Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.